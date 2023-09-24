Liverpool won for the sixth match in succession as they beat West Ham United 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Nayef Aguerd tripped Mohamed Salah in the penalty box and the Egypt international got back up and composed himself to smash the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out to make it 1-0.

Jarrod Bowen then equalised for the Hammers shortly before half time as he stooped in front of Virgil van Dijk to nod the ball into the bottom corner of Alisson's goal.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota then won the match for the Reds in the second half as they both got their names on the scoresheet with instinctive finishes in the box.

How did Mo Salah perform against West Ham?

The Liverpool star was the outstanding performer of the match for Jurgen Klopp's side as he caught the eye throughout the game with his wizardry on the right flank.

Of course, he won the penalty himself and converted it to put his team in front and also showcased his creativity as he split open the West Ham defence on a number of occasions.

As per Sofascore, Salah created two 'big chances' for his teammates and was not rewarded with any assists, which suggests that his fellow attackers let him down at Anfield.

Sofascore rewarded him with a rating of 8.7 for his performance, which was the highest on the pitch for either team, and his six duels won out of ten played a part in that as he displayed his physical strength against a combative David Moyes team.

That said, he was not the only to catch the eye with Dutch titan, Van Dijk, also impressing.

How did Virgil van Dijk perform against West Ham?

The Dutch central defender was partly at fault for the equalising goal as he failed to deal with the cross and allowed the England international to get ahead of him to score.

However, the former Southampton star did his best to make up for that error with an outstanding performance outside of that one questionable moment.

As per Sofascore, van Dijk won an incredible 13 of his 15 (87%) individual duels, showing that the towering Dutchman dominated the opposition for the majority of the match.

The 6 foot 5 colossus also made four clearances to go along with two tackles and two interceptions over the course of the 90 minutes, as per Sofascore. He was in the right place at the right time to make numerous vital defensive interventions to prevent West Ham from testing Alisson further.

His sublime and dominant defending was then capped off with a superb contribution in possession as his header for Jota allowed the Portugal international to make it 3-1.

Sofascore rewarded the Dutchman with the second-best rating in the match with an 8.5, which was justified by his colossal defensive work to go along with an assist for the final goal.

Therefore, van Dijk dominated West Ham alongside Salah and was one of the stars of the show for Klopp as the German head coach's side came away from the match with all three points, thanks in no small part to his captain's performance.