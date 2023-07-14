An update has emerged on Liverpool's attempts to bring in another central defensive option to the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Tuttosport, the Reds have submitted an improved offer of €40m (£34m) to sign Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp's side have made an official bid as they look to ramp up their pursuit of the Dutch stopper before the start of the Premier League season next month.

It states that fellow top-flight clubs West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the Netherlands U21 international, although it remains to be seen if they are willing to match Liverpool's proposal.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

Schuurs proved himself to be a solid performer at Serie A level last season with his displays at the back for Torino and his arrival could spell the end of Nat Phillips' time at Anfield.

The Liverpool Echo recently reported that a new signing at centre-back would likely restrict the English titan's chances of getting on the pitch next term.

They add that Championship side Leeds United and Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord are both interested in signing the 26-year-old defender, although the club may have to drop their £10m valuation of his talents in order to facilitate an exit.

Schuurs averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.87 across 30 Serie A matches last season, which is a higher score than Ibrahima Konate, Phillips, and Joel Matip managed in the Premier League for Liverpool.

This suggests that the 23-year-old battler has the potential to be one of Klopp's top options in that area of the pitch, if he is able to translate his performances in Italy over to England, whilst also having the scope to progress further.

The Torino star would also come in as the manager's youngest senior centre-back by one year. This means that the talented enforcer would arrive as a player with long-term potential at Anfield, rather than as a short-term signing with little room to grow and develop over the years to come.

Whereas, Phillips is yet to break into the first team on a regular basis by the age of 26. He made two Premier League appearances last season, which came after a spell on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

This does not suggest that the ex-Stuttgart loanee is on the verge of establishing himself as a frontline central defensive option for the German head coach, which is why the signing of Schuurs could open the door for the club to move him on.

Bringing in the Dutch colossus, who was lauded as a “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, would provide the former Borussia Dortmund tactician with a fifth centre-back alongside Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Matip, and Konate, which should be enough cover for injuries and suspensions over the course of the next nine months.

This would, therefore, allow Liverpool to sanction an exit for Phillips, whether that is to Leeds or Feyenoord, as they would know that his departure would not leave them short heading into the upcoming campaign.