Liverpool are reportedly among the Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Bristol City starlet, Alex Scott, amid the teenager's standout form in the second tier of late.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Liverpool?

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds - as well as both West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers - are said to be keen on signing the 19-year-old this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp keen to address the club's 'significant issues' in central midfield.

The report suggests that the Merseysiders' chief scout Barry Hunter and head of recruitment Dave Fallows took the trip to watch the Guernsey native in action for England's U20 side against Germany last month.

The highly-rated playmaker - whose existing deal at Aston Gate is set to run until the summer of 2025 - could reportedly fetch as much as £30m if he is to be sold at the end of this season, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Who could Alex Scott replace at Liverpool?

There is no doubt a need for further midfield additions at Anfield this summer, with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having just a matter of weeks left to run on their existing deals, while veteran ace James Milner is also currently out of contract at the end of the season.

It would be one of the club's young stars who Scott could replace in the side, however, with the Robins' maestro able to prove a potential upgrade on academy graduate Curtis Jones, with the latter man having failed to truly kick on in recent years.

The 22-year-old's woes were evident in the recent draw with rivals Arsenal, with the Echo's Ian Doyle writing that the 6 foot 1 man was 'unable to use [the] ball effectively and [the] crowd soon lost patience with the youngster.'

The signing of Scott - who has been lauded as an "unbelievable player" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - could seemingly allow Klopp to ditch the struggling Jones from the side.

The differing creative quality between the pair is showcased by the fact that the Bristol ace has scored once, provided four assists and averaged one key pass per game from his midfield berth this season in the Championship, while Jones has failed to register a goal or an assist, while averaging just 0.3 key passes.

Equally, the latter man has also offered little defensively from his nine Premier League appearances after averaging just 0.8 tackles and one interception per game, while Scott, by contrast, is far more combative having averaged 2.1 tackles and 0.9 interceptions from 37 league outings.

The teen sensation - who has been likened to City's Jack Grealish - may have only been competing in the second tier of late, although he showed his class when taking on Guardiola's men in the FA Cup last month, completing five of his six attempted dribbles and winning 11 of his 15 total duels.

To be able to thrive against such elite opposition is an indication that Scott could easily make the step-up to the top tier, with a potential switch to Merseyside potentially set to be bad news for the likes of Jones.