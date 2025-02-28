Liverpool are firing on all cylinders, and wrapping up the Premier League title is beginning to look like a formality after Arsenal's depleted ranks have seen them drop away from the summit.

The Gunners will no doubt feel aggrieved over the incessant injury blows that have disrupted their campaign, but Liverpool have always looked like the best team in this league, right from the offing.

With just one loss all season, the top-flight table-toppers are thriving under Arne Slot, having kept more clean sheets (12) than any other team, taking control through their robust and dynamic midfield and indeed putting teams to the sword with a frightening frontline, headed by Mohamed Salah.