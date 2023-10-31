Liverpool are currently enjoying an impressive resurgence in the Premier League after falling by the wayside last season, with Jurgen Klopp securing some transformative signings across the summer window.

The Anfield side have battled their way to to form after a severe struggle last season that relinquished a seven-year foothold in the Champions League, and an illustrious one at that.

Unquestionably, Liverpool could have shown more diligence in the recent past to have stemmed the flow and bolstered an ageing squad, though, after so many years at the top, it's perhaps understandable that there was a bump in the road.

But a course for success has now been charted once more, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and co have rekindled the intensity to charge the engine room once again.

The Reds are certainly not at their peak and the comprehensive reconstruction of the midfield came at the expense of defensive additions - despite conceding 47 goals last season compared to 26 the year before - and it does seem like the backline will receive priority next.

However, one world-class forward has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool of late, which could prompt Klopp to alter his plans.

Liverpool transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato last week, Liverpool are firmly in the mix for coveted Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been unable to agree a new deal with the Serie A side.

The Naples side's chairman, Aurelio de Laurentiis, hopes to install a €200m (£174m) release clause into his new contract, should an agreement be reached.

But the Reds and other interested suitors will be eager to exploit his current situation, monitoring the negotiations and waiting to present a compelling offer to convince him to jump ship.

Contracted to Napoli until 2025, Osimhen's future will need to be resolved sooner rather than later, and if fresh terms do not materialise then next year will be decisive in establishing his next step.

Victor Osimhen's style of play

Liverpool might be well-stocked across the frontline but there is no question that a striker of Osimhen's ability would be a welcome addition, if difficult to achieve considering the exorbitance of a deal.

There's good reason for this, though, with the 6 foot phenom the indomitable arrowhead to secure the Scudetto for Napoli, ending a three-decade wait for success in the Serie A, scoring 31 goals and supplying five assists from 39 matches across all competitions.

The £91k-per-week star has maintained his scintillating goalscoring form into the current campaign despite Napoli's seasonal regression, having posted six goals from eight league matches as he awaits a return from a hamstring injury.

European Golden Shoe 22/23 # Player Club Goals 1 Erling Haaland Man City 36 2 Harry Kane Tottenham 30 3 Kylian Mbappe PSG 29 4 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 27 5 Victor Osimhen Napoli 26 *Figures sourced via GOAL

As per FBref, the Nigerian sharpshooter ranks among the top 6% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and the top 1% for shots taken and touches in the attacking box per 90, highlighting his prowess as a first-rate menace in the final third.

Described as an offensive "monster" by ESPN's Colin Odoh, he is among the finest goalscorers of his generation, and aged just 24, the 27-cap international still has plenty of time to continue his journey to the very forefront.

Such success earned the talisman a top-ten finish in the recent Ballon d'Or official men's rankings, finishing eighth, which affirms his standing as one of Europe's most talented forwards.

Indeed, Osimhen's exploits established him higher up the rankings than the prodigious Jude Bellingham, who is probably the most coveted prospect in world football at present after his odds-defying start to life at Real Madrid.

How Osimhen compares to Jude Bellingham

Bellingham - who was a leading target for Klopp and co this year - joined Real Madrid in a high-profile deal in the summer that could total £115m after add-ons, having previously dazzled with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Still only 20 years old, the 27-cap England international has made the most incredible of starts to life in the Spanish capital, plundering 13 goals and three assists across his first 13 matches - including a decisive brace at Camp Nou to defeat Barcelona last week.

Osimhen might've ranked higher in the 2023 Ballon d'Or, which is a glowing testament to his incredible campaign, but few would argue that the Englishman is less likely to get his mitts on the esteemed individual accolade.

Bellingham ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 17% for assists, the top 9% for progressive passes, the top 6% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

Hailed as a "generational talent" by journalist Raphael Honigstein, the one-time Birmingham City youth is the very definition of a prodigy, and his early-season exploits with the Spanish giants bespeaks of a glittering career yet to come.

Liverpool's offensive ranks had received the most attention over recent years before the summer activity focussed on the centre of the pitch, and while Osimhen might not feel like the most... necessary signing, he is indisputably one of Europe's most devastating frontmen.

Should an unlikely deal actually come to fruition, supporters might worry about the effect it would have on Darwin Nunez, who has displayed discernible improvements this season and already has six goals and four assists from just seven starts across all competitions.

But the Uruguayan has demonstrated his dynamism and having two starring centre-forwards working in tandem would not be the worst thing in the world - to be honest, it might even open up a wealth of attacking dimensions to accelerate Liverpool's revival.

However, the monetary element to a potential transfer deal looks like it would be astronomical, and whether the Merseyside outfit could compete with the juggernauts inevitably eyeing a move is indeterminate.

Liverpool like to conduct their business in a swift, incisive fashion, and while Osimhen's signature might not be the easiest to procure, his incredible track record suggests that it might be worth the hassle.