Following the frustrations of last term after missing out on Champions League qualification, it looks as if Liverpool are once again a side to be feared, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently in the mix at the top end of the table after an impressive start to the Premier League season.

Now just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur following the weekend win over rivals Everton, the Reds could well be part of what looks to be an exciting title tussle involving themselves, Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs, even if it is still early days.

The Merseyside giants appear to have particularly benefitted from something of a squad refresh of late, with Klopp ruthlessly moving on the ageing figures of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino over the summer.

That raft of exits highlighted the end of one cycle and the start of another for Klopp and co, with the German having somewhat disassembled elements of the side that claimed Premier League and Champions League glory in the recent past.

There does still remain a healthy core from that glittering outfit - including the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk - yet with many of those talents now in their thirties, further changes are likely to lie in store in the near future.

The defensive ranks, in particular, appear in need of a refresh before too long with both Matip and Van Dijk now 32, although the Anfield outfit could have ready-made replacements for that experienced pairing in the form of two emerging academy sensations - Jarell Quansah and Terence Miles.

The possible replacements for Matip and Van Dijk at Liverpool

As club legend Jamie Carragher recently stated, Van Dijk, in particular, has had his fair share of "criticism" in recent times, yet the towering Dutchman remains "one of the best" in the Premier League, having been a key cog in Klopp's machine over the past five years or so.

Arguably the "best defender that has ever lived" when he was at the peak of his powers, according to ex-England goalkeeper, Ben Foster, the former Southampton man was a central part of the golden period in Klopp's reign, with only the ACL injury sustained in 2020 having somewhat hampered his progress.

While the one-time Celtic man does appear to be thriving at present - forming part of a backline that has shipped just nine goals in nine league games - the time will come when an heir to the defensive titan will have to be found.

The same is also true of his long-serving teammate, Matip, with the Cameroonian star having not always been the most reliable figure due to injury, after enduring numerous spells on the treatment table over the years.

Undoubtedly a "huge presence" in the side when he is fit and available - according to Carragher - the problem is that too often is the former Schalke man not fit for action, with his usual understudy Ibrahima Konate also rather injury-prone himself.

With Joe Gomez also now utilised more frequently as a backup right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold, there has been an encouraging emergence for academy starlet, Quansah, with the 20-year-old one of those who could plug the gap left behind by Matip and Van Dijk.

Jarell Quansah's early impact for Liverpool at senior level

While it is still early days in the youngster's senior career, Quansah has already racked up five first-team appearances so far this term after forcing his way into Klopp's thinking, notably making his first Premier League start in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Jarell Quansah's game by numbers vs Wolves 83 minutes played 91 touches 96% pass accuracy rate 5/9 total duels won 5 clearances 3/3 long balls completed 7.2 match rating Stats via Sofascore

That long-awaited top-flight bow led to notable praise from those within the club for the academy product, as he was hailed as "excellent" by teammate Robertson, while the Englishman's manager also stated that he had played "really well" amid a chaotic first-half display from those around him.

Although another league outing has not yet presented itself for the Warrington-born gem, he does look to be a player with a "bright future ahead of him", in the words of Robertson, with excitement growing as to just what he can achieve in a red jersey in the years to come.

Such is the young prospect's talent, Klopp is believed to have held back on signing a new centre-back this summer, according to The Athletic, with that a clear sign that he is not too far away from becoming a regular in the side either in place of or alongside Van Dijk and co.

In that case, it may not be too long before Quansah is joined in the first-team ranks by the aforementioned Miles, with the teenage defender currently catching the eye in the youth set-up.

A closer look at Liverpool's academy starlet, Terence Miles

The 19-year-old - who has previously been described as "imperious" at the back by journalist Neil Jones - could be the next academy gem to breakthrough at Anfield, despite a first-team bow having yet to emerge for the youngster to date.

A 'strong and passionate leader' - according to the club's official website - the England youth international also has the quality on the ball to match, as a 'good reader of the game, he steps out confidently with the ball from the back and distributes well', as per the same source.

Also comfortable at right-back, the local starlet has scored once in eight appearances in all competitions so far this term in the respective youth sides, notably facing off against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy against Morecambe and Blackpool.

Lining up in his usual centre-back berth, Miles was particularly impressive in the 3-0 win over the Shrimps last month, making six clearances as a sign of his ability to sniff out the danger, while also enjoying a solid 87% pass accuracy rate on the day to indicate his composure in possession.

That mix of abilities should make the teen titan a worthy candidate to step into the shoes of either Matip or Van Dijk in future, with Klopp likely to be able to save the club millions by promoting from within, rather than looking to the transfer market for possible long-term solutions.

With Quansah having already made his mark in the early knockings of this season, don't be surprised to see Miles emerge onto the scene before too long.