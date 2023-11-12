Liverpool head into the November international break on the back of a win as they beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds have only lost one of their opening 12 top-flight matches and their victory against the Bees was their eighth of the campaign, which has them on 27 points.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured all three points thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah and one from Diogo Jota, along with some excellent work at the back to prevent the away side from getting back into the game.

Mo Salah's performance against Brentford in numbers

The most important number from the forward's performance was the two next to his goal tally as the Egypt international found the back of the net twice to help seal the victory.

His first came via some fantastic approach play from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez to send him through on goal on the right side of the box, which allowed the winger to take a touch inside before curling the ball into the far corner with ease.

The second was another composed finish from Salah as he patiently waited at the back post to nod in a cross from Kostas Tsimikas, although there was some doubt over the validity of the goal for a moment as the left-back only just kept the ball in play.

Statistic Salah vs Brentford (via Sofascore) Minutes played 90 Sofascore rating 8.5 Goals Two Key passes One Pass accuracy 72% Possession lost 20x

Salah's build-up play to create for others could have been better, as shown by how often he gave the ball away without creating a host of opportunities for others.

However, there was no great need for him to be an outstanding creator due to the two excellent finishes that he provided for the opening two goals.

Virgil van Dijk's performance against Brentford in numbers

Alongside Salah, another Liverpool player dominated Brentford throughout the 90 minutes of the impressive victory at Anfield - Virgil van Dijk.

A 3-0 win on paper does not sound like a game that was determined by the defence of the winning side but there is an argument to be made that the Netherlands international was pivotal to the three points.

His dominant display at the back provided the platform from which the likes of Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, and Jota were able to work from.

It could have been a completely different game, for example, if he had allowed Byran Mbuemo to go through on goal shortly after half time. Instead, the towering colossus came across after Joel Matip had been beaten and brilliantly eased the speedy forward out of the way to clear the danger - preventing a one-on-one chance in the process.

In total, van Dijk won 83% (10/12) of his individual duels throughout the game, with four of his five ground battles and six of his seven aerial contests.

The Dutch giant made four clearances, two blocks, and three tackles as he was able to constantly repel attacks from Brentford to prevent Alisson from being overly worked.

These statistics show that the former Southampton brick wall, who completed ten of his ten attempted long passes, dominated the Bees with his terrific defensive and physical qualities, which is why he was one of the stars of the show alongside Salah.