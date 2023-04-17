VAR. Will it ever prove of any use?

If Leeds United go down this season they will have just cause to be incredibly angry with those monitoring the cameras.

Indeed, Liverpool’s opening goal against the Whites could quite easily have been disallowed this evening when the ball appeared to strike Trent Alexander-Arnold on the arm.

The right-back intercepted the ball inside the Leeds half, with it looking as though he moved his body towards possession in order to gain an unfair advantaged.

It then fortuitously bounced to Mo Salah in an inviting position. The Egyptian took his time and slid the ball into the penalty area where Alexander-Arnold coolly found Cody Gakpo at the back post.

The January signing was ready and waiting for a simple tap-in, but fans were incensed that it shouldn’t have stood.

