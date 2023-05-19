Liverpool are interested in taking advantage of Southampton's Premier League relegation and signing Romeo Lavia this summer, with the prodigious midfielder enjoying a stellar season despite his club's turmoil.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri stated that the 19-year-old midfielder is currently 'closest' to a move to Liverpool this season following the confirmation of Southampton's relegation from the top-flight after an 11-year stay.

The reporter claimed that his compatriot's departure from St. Mary's Stadium is all but confirmed, with the Reds alongside rivals Chelsea and Manchester United in pursuing Lavia's signature.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City inserted a £40m buyback clause into the starlet's contract when he arrived at the south coast for £14m last summer, and with that option triggering next summer, it makes sense for Klopp to swoop now.

Why should Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia?

With Lavia scarcely having unpacked his bags in Southampton last year, free-spending Chelsea attempted an audacious £50m swoop on deadline day, swiftly and justifiably rejected by Sport Republic.

Described as "exquisite" for his feats by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell, Lavia has made 33 appearances this term and scored one goal and assist apiece, emerging as a diamond among the rubble as his side tepidly plummet into the second tier.

As per Sofascore, the ace has recorded an average divisional rating of 6.83 this term - captain James Ward-Prowse is the only midfielder with a higher rating - and has completed 83% of his passes, forged 2.0 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match, also succeeding with 60% of his dribbles and 57% of his ground duels.

He is blossoming into one of the finest midfielders in Europe at a rate that belies his tender age and inexperience.

He is the equilibrium to Southampton's centre, and while his departure feels inevitable, he will be sorely missed in Hampshire, with FBref also illustrating his prowess by ranking him among the top 9% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for rate of blocks per 90.

The "monster", as heralded by journalist Benjy Nurick, would be an incredible signing for a Liverpool midfield yearning for a composed presence to reinstate the robustness, and should Klopp prevail in his pursuit, the masterstroke that was the £75m acquisition of Virgil van Dijk might just be repeated.

While the Dutch defender had caught the eye with his imperious displays for Saints, the lofty fee left an eyebrow or two arched as Liverpool completed the deal, but his impact at Anfield has been sensational, and his presence has been instrumental in the inception of the illustrious success under Klopp's wing.

But having now gleaned the Premier League and Champions League among a wealth of major honours, the 6 foot 5 mountain's stunning effect is illustrated with brilliant colour.

Like Van Dijk, Lavia would have the opportunity to be moulded to Klopp's own clay with a transfer to Merseyside, and with years of ostensible success ahead of him, joining the fold at Liverpool could well ensure that future is laden with glinting silver.