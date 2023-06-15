Liverpool have turned their attention to a range of midfield targets after completing the astute purchase of Alexis Mac Allister, with Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone said to be among the contenders.

What's the latest on Manu Kone to Liverpool?

That's according to The Athletic's James Pearce, who recently outlined Liverpool's projected plans heading into the summer transfer window and listed Kone on a shortlist of central options for the Merseyside outfit.

Valued at around £35m, the Frenchman has attracted Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke's attention since arriving from Wolfsburg in May, and it's no surprise that the German might delve back into the market he is so well versed in.

With Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers now joining the race for the 22-year-old, manager Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to forge ahead with a move, unlikely to acquiesce to a bidding war for the midfielder.

Should Liverpool sign Manu Kone?

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all leaving Anfield this summer after the culmination of their contracts, opening the door for exciting new talents such as Kone to enter the fold and impress.

And Kone, who made 30 appearances in the German Bundesliga this term and earned himself an average rating of 6.86, as per Sofascore, notably completing 87% of his passes, making 2.5 tackles per match and succeeding with 60% of his dribbles, could reinstate such exuberance.

Described as "majestic" by talent scout Antonio Mango, Kone is a tenacious midfielder and could instil some robustness on Merseyside following a campaign that has underscored the sapped vitality that was once an ever-present under Klopp's tutelage.

As per FBref, the ace ranks among the top 4% for successful take-ons, the top 25% for tackles and the top 20% for interceptions per 90, which illustrates his defensive acumen and aptitude at beating his man with the ball at his feet.

He is a fearsome and burgeoning force, hailed as a "one-man army" by Jacek Kulig, and he could yet flourish in the Premier League and forge a prominent role in Klopp's system, diligent and unflinching as he serves as the chugging engine, much like former phenom Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman made 237 appearances for the Reds after signing from Newcastle United for £25m and was heralded as a "legend" and "sensational" by his former boss after his impact at Anfield, unrelenting and plying the trade beneath the front-page headlines to ensure the team worked at full throttle.

Now 32-years-old, Wijnaldum himself ranks among only in the top 28% of midfielders for successful take-ons and the top 9% for touches in the attacking area, indicating that he is reverting back to the more forward-thinking approach he plied prior to his Liverpool days, and also with his national team.

And given that he only averages 0.9 tackles and 0.6 interceptions across the entirety of his career, as per WhoScored, Kone could actually transcend his role at Liverpool by implementing a semblance of energy while providing a more refined, high-octane approach with his tackling and recycling of possession.

Also said to be the "complete package" by Kulig, Kone appears to offer the dynamism and bouncing pitch personality to emulate Wijnaldum, embodying the relentless midfield work that is paramount to ensure Klopp's outfit steers towards success.