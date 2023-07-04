Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been backed by the board so far this summer as the club have brought in two new midfield recruits to bolster the squad.

Alexis Mac Allister joined from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion last month and Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai arrived from RB Leipzig last weekend.

The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Reds for a fee of around £60m, after two-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga.

Upon his arrival, the 22-year-old ace said: “[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

He may not be the last midfield signing for Klopp's side, though, and one player who has been linked with a switch to Anfield this summer is Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, with his valuation said to be around €40m (£35m).

What is Teun Koopmeiners' style of play?

The Netherlands international is a left-footed maestro with the ability to score goals on a regular basis from midfield, whilst also being able to create chances for his teammates, something could make him an unstoppable partner for Szoboszlai.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.19 across 32 Serie A appearances last season and contributed with an eye-catching ten goals, to go along with his four assists. To put that into context, no Reds midfielder managed more than three Premier League goals.

This suggests that the Dutch sensation, who Feyenoord U21 coach Keon Stam hailed as "dominant", could be a huge upgrade on the manager's current attacking options in that position.

As for Liverpool's new number eight, he is a terrific right-footed player who has the quality to score and create goals from the middle of the park, as he proved in the German top-flight last season.

Szoboszlai averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.42 over 31 Bundesliga outings as the Hungarian wizard chipped in with six goals and eight assists.

He created 14 'big chances' to go alongside his 2.3 key passes per match, with no Liverpool player producing more than 1.9 chances created per outing, indicating that the former Leipzig man will be an outstanding threat for Klopp on the ball.

Koopmeiners ranks among the top 5% of players in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.16), while Szoboszlai is situated in the top 9% - with 5.09 - of attacking midfielders and wingers within the same statistic.

This shows that both players are exceptional creators, while their aforementioned form last season shows they are also terrific scorers, who could cause huge problems for opposition defences next term.

Therefore, they could be an unstoppable pairing in midfield for Liverpool, with Szoboszlai on the right and Koopmeiners on the left, due to their exceptional attacking quality.

That's a thought that should well excite supporters with the likes of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez set to be inundated with more more opportunities in front of goal.