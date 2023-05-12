Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as he looks to reassemble a title-challenging midfield next term.

What's the latest concerning Teun Koopmeiners to Liverpool?

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Liverpool Echo), the Reds have been mulling over a swoop for the Dutch midfielder for some time and are now prepared to accelerate their pursuit after Juventus ramped up their own interest in the player.

It is believed that the 25-year-old would command a fee of at least €40m (£35m), though given the inflated nature of the modern transfer market, his signature could come at an affordable price as Liverpool's German manager looks to make wholesale changes.

Indeed, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all poised to depart Merseyside upon the expiry of their contracts in less than two months' time, and Koopmeiners' signing could leave capacity for further acquisitions to accompany him.

Why should Liverpool sign Koopmeiners?

The Premier League giants have not been at the races this season, and despite a late purple patch which has reaped six wins from six matches in the top flight, Klopp's tinkering of his team might come too late to salvage qualification for the Champions League.

Liverpool's need for midfielders has been a widespread concern for some time now, and the seasonal decline only accentuates the emphasis on rebuilding the Reds centre with impactful additions.

In Koopmeiners, Klopp would have a "deep-lying orchestrator" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - to return to form and fluidity once again.

Having made 74 appearances for Atalanta, the £33k-per-week Dutchman has scored 11 goals and provided a further seven assists, including ten direct contributions from 31 outings in Serie A this term.

A 15-cap Netherlands international, Koopmeiners ranks among the top 16% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 6% for shot-creating actions and the top 22% for progressive carries per 90 (as per FBref), illustrating a prowess at producing match-winning moments and a desire to push the ball up-field, into danger areas.

With his signing, Klopp could form a deadly and dynamic partnership between Koopmeiners and £35m winter signing Cody Gakpo, with the compatriots capable of bouncing off each other's respective skill sets.

Gakpo entered Anfield at a tumultuous time, but has plundered six goals and three assists from 23 matches and been hailed as "magnificent" by journalist Josh Bunting.

The £120k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 4% of forwards for rate of assists, the top 16% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes and the top 11% for progressive carries per 90, illustrating a creative flair that is helping to thread the attacking and central departments together without seam - which could immensely benefit Koopmeiners, who has something of an eye for goal himself.

Essentially, it could be argued that the similarities in their game could offer Liverpool a similar level of quality in different areas of the pitch - which should give Klopp some optimism should he lure Koopmeiners to Anfield, given Gakpo's start to life on Merseyside

With both Dutchmen plying their trade at club and international level, this could only enrich the dynamism at Liverpool further and perhaps rekindle the full might of the former cohesion they possessed.