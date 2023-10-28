Liverpool are much-improved across all departments after Jurgen Klopp restored the engine room this summer with multiple exciting additions, replacing the bulk of last season's sapped midfield.

Last year, Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, with the squad's stark decline from former fluidity and intensity - hallmarks of Klopp's illustrious reign - exposed, but Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and co have settled the equilibrium and success is on the cards once again.

There is further work to be done on the transfer front, however, and the Reds appear to have an assortment of targets lined up ahead of what could be a busy winter transfer market at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer targets for January

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, a 'great frost has fallen' in Naples, with star striker Victor Osimhen disconcerted at Serie A champions Napoli and starting to fix his gaze on an exit.

Liverpool are among the contenders should the Nigerian sharpshooter become available next year, though the finances involved in a deal would be astronomical.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk report that Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is set to leave Stamford Bridge as owner Todd Boehly looks to continue the staggering spending spree since taking ownership of the club in 2022.

Maatsen, aged 21, is considered one of the most exciting young prospects at the outfit but manager Mauricio Pochettino has yet to start him in the Premier League and several sales will be required to facilitate the upcoming activity.

Burnley enjoyed the Dutchman's services on loan last season as Vincent Kompany's side blitzed the Championship, and while efforts were taken to secure his signature on a permanent basis in the summer, with a £31.5m offer accepted, he remained in west London after rejecting the Clarets' advances.

Liverpool and Manchester City are poised to compete for the left-back, the report states, with Klopp earmarking Maatsen as a possible option should the Merseyside outfit choose to bolster the left side of the backline in January.

The stats that show why Liverpool should sign Ian Maatsen

When Maatsen signed for Burnley on a short-term deal in January 2022, Kompany praised his qualities, saying: "We’re pleased to add Ian to our team, he’s a talented, energetic and pacy player, who can defend and get forward well. Ian will be a great addition to our team on and off the pitch."

Some effusive remarks for an exciting new addition, but Maatsen surpassed all expectations with his blistering performances, racking up four goals and six assists across 39 Championship appearances last term.

The electric full-back complemented his direct return with sustained and impressive displays across the year, creating 11 big chances, averaging 1.0 key passes, 1.9 tackles, and 1.4 interceptions per game, also completing 83% of his total passes, as per Sofascore.

These statistics show that the talented whiz made an impact at both ends of the pitch. He was able to contribute with attacking quality whilst still being able to win possession back for his team on a regular basis to cut out opposition attacks.

While he is inexperienced at the highest level - Maatsen has played six times in the Premier League for the Blues this season but has started from the bench on every occasion - there is plenty to work with and his high-octane, offensive approach fits perfectly with the way that Klopp sets his teams up to play.

And given the "dangerous" approach to his game, as was once said by manager Peter van der Veen, he could be the perfect heir to Andy Robertson's position in the Liverpool squad, with the 29-year-old Scotland captain currently out injured and not expected to return until after Christmas.

Robertson has been a reliable option for Klopp's side since signing from Hull City for a bargain £10m in 2017, making 275 appearances in total and winning the whole gamut of silverware under the German's tutelage, but his presence will not last forever and an heir must soon be established.

Kostas Tsimikas has served as his understudy for the past three years since arriving from Olympiakos for around £12m, but the Greek ace has never managed to usurp Robertson's starting position and has only made 66 displays for the Reds, assisting 12 times.

While Tsimikas is deputising in the Scotsman's absence right now, it certainly does not look like he is the long-term solution at left-back, and while Maatsen is a raw talent, he does boast quality in abundance and could be shaped to Klopp's own creation.

Ian Maatsen vs Kostas Tsimikas (FBref) Metric (per 90) Maatsen Tsimikas Goals 0.12 0.00 Assists 0.08 0.12 Shot-creating actions 2.05 2.90 Passes attempted 74.92 74.20 Pass completion 81.2% 77.6% Progressive passes 6.77 4.95 Progressive carries 3.32 2.90 Tackles 2.05 1.57 Interceptions 1.43 1.45 Clearances 1.47 2.77

While the statistics show that Tsimikas is more creative with his ball-playing, Maatsen is clearly more energetic and marauding in his play, with an innate eye for goal that the Greece international, who has never scored for Liverpool, lacks.

Given Maatsen's youthful age and the fact that he is largely an untested commodity on the major stage, there would be a slight risk in taking on the left-back.

However, there is so much potential there and some discernible core qualities that would be well worth the venture, especially considering Robertson is set to retain his starting spot in the Anfield side for several years yet.

Maatsen would be a long-term project, and the dynamic Dutchman could take inspiration from his compatriot Ryan Gravenberch in making the move to Merseyside.

Gravenberch had languished on the fringe with Bayern Munich before Klopp pushed for his signature in the late days of the summer transfer window, signing the 11-cap Netherlands star in a £34m deal.

And he is already proving to be quite the acquisition, with Gravenberch, also aged 21, already posting two goals and assists apiece and earning praise from his manager for his "incredible" talent.

Maatsen too is a top-tier prospect, and indeed evidenced his glittering qualities during an immense loan spell with the Clarets last term, albeit at Championship level, and he still has plenty of time left to develop and improve at his young age.

Given that Chelsea were all too willing to ship him on in the summer, Liverpool would likely be able to prise him away from Stamford Bridge in 2024, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella both contesting for the starting spot in Pochettino's team.

Therefore, the transfer rumours surrounding Klopp's interest might hold some weight, and Maatsen would be the perfect protégée to serve underneath Robertson, transcending the role that Tsimikas plays for the Reds at present.