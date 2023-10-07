Some might wonder why Liverpool are welcoming so much impressive academy talent right now, having never boasted the most prolific of youth set-ups over the years, but it's a testament to the work Jurgen Klopp has put into transforming the side upon his arrival.

The Premier League giants have revelled in illustrious success surpassing anything that many supporters will have witnessed during their lifetimes, with Klopp's management resulting in the whole gamut of domestic silverware along with the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup - not a bad haul.

His trust in youth has been integral, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise coinciding with the cascade of trophy-laden success, while, more recently, the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Stefan Bajcetic all look prodigious talents and capable of thriving in this ambitious team.

Any young buck needs a sagely, seasoned veteran to show them the ropes, however, and while Liverpool's youth has been impressive, James Milner's role has been one of significance over the years; now departed, but his name etched perpetually into the Anfield club's folklore.

How good was James Milner for Liverpool?

Described as a "role model" who "sets the standards" by Klopp, Milner had been a bona fide stalwart for Liverpool since signing on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015.

Having completed 332 appearances for the Reds before joining Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his contract in June, Milner, aged 37, was one of the most dynamic, multi-faceted individuals in the business, playing across almost every outfield position at one time or another under Klopp's wing.

While typically a central midfielder, he did gravitate toward full-back roles over the later days of his Anfield career, and while he's now gone, that level of flexibility will always be remembered by the Liverpool faithful.

Now aiding the high-flying Seagulls, the veteran ranks among the top 15% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 3% for tackles, the top 17% for blocks and the top 12% for clearances per 90, as per FBref.

As he entered the twilight phase of his career, it was only natural that he would ultimately move on, and while his leadership and experience is not easily replaced, Liverpool are currently performing admirably and are poised for success once again.

Milner found success and sustained it at the very highest level, and while he has now gone, talented youngsters such as Luka Chambers can find a pathway to prominence.

Chambers is a full-back who has been riding the crest of a wave at youth level and is now looking for a regular place in Klopp's plans, and given that he plays across a variety of positions, he could be moulded into the heir to Milner's erstwhile placement in the squad.

Kostas Tsimikas currently occupies the back-up role to Andy Robertson's starring left-back seat, however, but with the 27-year-old flattering to deceive of late, Chambers could now be starting to creep into his manager's mind.

Is Kostas Tsimikas performing well?

Tsimikas has recently signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool after serving the club well as Robertson's understudy since signing from Olympiakos for £12m in 2020, but that is not to say that a precocious talent such as Chambers can't rock the boat.

The Greece international's prowess lies in his ball-playing ability, having often found teammates with his looping crosses from out left, and while he ranks among the top 3% of full-backs for assists and the top 10% for passes attempted per 90 - showcasing his best attributes - he has not been demonstrating the kind of rounded skill set requisite for success at an outfit such as Liverpool of late.

The £50k-per-week ace came under criticism for his performance against LASK two weeks ago, with one podcaster branding him “abysmal" after losing the ball a remarkable 25 times on the night.

He lacks the composure and decision-making skills to cement a regular starting berth in the team, and while he is a valuable option, he must not act as a deterrent for the progress of Chambers.

How good is Luke Chambers?

Typically a left-back but equally competent in the centre, Chambers has scored 13 goals and supplied seven assists from 72 appearances for Liverpool's respective youth sides, now seeing his talent spilling into the first-team and indeed making his debut as a late substitute in the recent Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City.

The 19-year-old spent the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign out on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock, playing 14 times in the Premiership and dazzling down the left channel, making one key pass, 2.1 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game and winning a considerable 62% of his ground duels.

His performances certainly coloured his manager, Derek McInnes, impressed, with the 52-year-old waxing lyrical after his composed debut, saying: “36 years ago I made my first senior debut and I certainly didn’t play as good as him! He was outstanding. He looks about 13 but he plays like a 30-year-old!

"He’s so mature, he’s so calm with his defending, his decision making on the ball was very good, his choice of passes, his choice of crosses, none more so than for Danny’s goal and he’s fitted in brilliantly."

His displays in the maiden phase of his career have been so noteworthy that a Xabi Alonso-led Bayer Leverkusen side came calling in the summer, but having signed a new contract earlier this year, Liverpool deem his progress best suited on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

It seems that regular action in the senior set-up is but a whisker away for Chambers, who has indeed already been handed his debut under Klopp's wing, having been described as a "talented" defender by GOAL reporter Neil Jones only last week.

His progress must be handled with care but given that he has been so impressive for the U21s, there is every possibility that he could emulate the likes of Quansah and cement a spot in Klopp's first-team squad sooner rather than later.