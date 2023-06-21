Liverpool are interested in completing a swoop for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker in a move that will undoubtedly come as a surprise to many Premier League supporters.

What's the latest on Kyle Walker to Liverpool?

That's following a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims that while Manchester City are pushing for a contract extension and German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been engaged in negotiations for a transfer, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are rumoured to be a potential suitor too.

With just one year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, Walker will likely be sold this summer if an extension cannot be agreed, and Bayern are believed to have offered £15m for the distinguished full-back.

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a right-back this summer despite emphasising the reconstruction of the midfield, and Walker would be a shrewd signing to bolster the ranks and add a dimension as the Reds chart a course back to prominence.

Should Liverpool sign Kyle Walker?

Given his age, Walker would not be a signing to stake his claim for a regular starting berth over the next decade, instead bringing his experience and physicality to bolster the Reds' right flank for the next couple of years.

Hailed as "one of the best, if not the best, right-back" in the Premier League by Tory Deeney, Walker has made 254 appearances for the Sky Blues since signing from Tottenham Hotspur for £53m in 2017, and has won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cup honours.

Despite his age, Walker has maintained impeccable performances this year and played 39 times across all competitions as Manchester City historically won the European treble, being praised for "incredible" defending that was "equivalent to a goal" by talkSPORT's Stuart Pearce.

As per FBref, the 75-cap England international ranks among the top 6% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 3% for passes attempted and the top 5% for progressive passes per 90, underscoring his ball-playing aptitude that could be invaluable to Klopp as he adds a facet to his Liverpool team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's star right-back and boasts a passing prowess of a different kind, heralded for his scintillating cross-field attempts and unparalleled vision, with Goal's Neil Jones writing that he is a 'genius'.

The Scouse-born star ranks among the top 8% of full-backs for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90, and has recently found success in a new inverted role that drives him into the Liverpool centre after his defensive frailties have inhibited his progress this term.

With the distinguished Walker providing the sturdy base that Liverpool would need at right-back, Alexander-Arnold would have the license to drive forward and play with freedom from the middle, and it could be the genesis of an impeccable duo, as well as an illustrious new era at the club.