In news that comes as a major surprise to Premier League fans, Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe on loan this summer.

Have Liverpool put a bid in for Kylian Mbappe?

Well, it certainly seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp's side could secure the services of one of the world's most sensational footballers in Mbappe this summer, but that has not stopped the Mirror from revealing that the club are in talks with PSG.

The France captain is entering the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and offers no hope of renewing his current deal, prompting the affluent outfit to seek options after banishing the star from their first-team plans.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be particularly incensed after the 24-year-old's obstinate rejection of Saudi Arabian interest, after Al-Hilal lodged a jaw-dropping world-record £259m offer, which would allow Mbappe to move to Real Madrid in one year's time.

Could Liverpool really sign Kylian Mbappe?

Justifiably, the news filtering in of Liverpool's desire to add Mbappe to the ranks has been met with an incredulous response from the club's fanbase.

Liverpool's emphasis this summer is on bolstering the midfield and adding to the defence; Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both arrived to contribute to the former - with negotiations to sign holding midfielder Romeo Lavia ongoing - while there is an indication that the Anfield side will accelerate plans to sign a new centre-back.

But the tantalising thought of securing the 2018 World Cup winner's signature, albeit for one season, is seemingly too hard to resist for Klopp and co and if the Mirror's report is to be believed Liverpool are identifying the feasibility of a short-term transfer at the very least.

The wage demands would be astronomical; the 70-cap France star - with 40 goals - earns a salary of £1.95m-per-week in Paris, and is valued at £109m by Football Transfers.

But the "incredible" striker - as he has been praised by France boss Didier Deschamps - would bring a level of striking superiority matched by scant few on English shores, having scored 212 goals and supplied 98 assists from 260 matches for PSG.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90 - The list goes on, and Liverpool's attack would rival any in world football with Mbappe's addition.

Just imagine the chaos that Mohamed Salah could inflict upon opposition defences with a world-class "alien" - as Piotr Zielinski once pronounced, in awe, of Mbappe's performance, alongside him.

Liverpool fell by the wayside last term and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years - a factor that could prove another stumbling block in the Reds' pursuit of the one-time Monaco prodigy - but Salah still managed to produce a scintillating individual campaign that yielded 30 goals and 16 assists across 51 outings from his right-forward deployment.

The dynamic partnership that could arise from Mbappe and Salah's feats on alternating wings, with a creative and selfless focal point such as Cody Gakpo orchestrating the play from the middle, could result in a destructive formula to catapult Liverpool back into title contention.

In a season that is so paramount to the next phase in the club's future as one of Europe's elite, it's no wonder that sporting director Jorg Schmadtke might be assessing the chance of landing Mbappe, even if it is only for one year.

Alas, the likelihood of a move to Merseyside taking place is small, infinitesimal even, but if Klopp did manage to get his hands on one of the greatest offensive prospects football has ever seen, it could spearhead a resurgence that would not only put Liverpool back to the forefront, but eclipse the previous illustrious success under their German manager's wing.