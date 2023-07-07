Liverpool have launched a mega offer to try and bring Kylian Mbappe to the club this summer, according to a report from Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV.

Which club is Kylian Mbappe moving to?

Currently, the forward plays for PSG in Ligue 1 and has continued to astound and impress with his efforts in attack for the club. Despite still being only 24-years-old, he has already bagged an astonishing 148 Ligue 1 goals for the Parisiens, with 49 assists to boot.

When you consider that he has only started 158 games during that time too, it makes for even more impressive reading. The Frenchman now has a rate of 1.25 goals or assists per 90 over the last six seasons - meaning he almost guarantees one or the other every time he completes a fixture.

There has been questions over his future in the French capital however. It isn't clear whether he will stay on in Paris and sign fresh terms or move on either now or on a free transfer next summer.

The club have already spoken to him about the latter possibility too, insisting that sales will have to be made should he decide to see out his contract and leave for nothing. It has led to rumblings over whether a deal could happen this transfer window and there has been plenty of interest in his services. Arsenal have contemplated whether to send over an offer for the forward this summer, which would see him join them in 2024, and Manchester United have been linked with a move too as they search for a new striker.

Are Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe?

However, a fresh report suggests that it is Premier League side Liverpool who are stepping things up a gear in the race to sign Mbappe. That's because El Chiringuito TV is reporting that the Reds have already launched a huge 200 million Euro bid (or £171m) to try and snap up the PSG man this summer.

Official details are scarce, but it does appear as though this offer is now on the table for the Frenchman, depending on whether you believe the Spanish press or not.

What's more, the saga could be resolved this summer in theory. After all, as per l’Equipe (via The Athletic), Paris Saint-Germain have sent a three-page letter to Mbappe accusing him of unsettling the club and giving him a deadline of July 31 to decide to either sign a contract extension or to be sold.

The 24-year-old is already viewed as one of the best talents in world football, so it would be a real statement of intent from the Reds if they could pull off a deal to land the player, even though it's hard to believe this isn't fun and games from Real Madrid.

Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that the attacker is "phenomenal," having highlighted how the forward has already broken PSG's all-time goalscoring record with 201 goals. He added that it is a "ridiculous achievement" - and it does indeed show how talented he is as a player.

Should Liverpool actually pay this much money for Mbappe, it would likely be worth it when you consider what he could bring to the table. He has the ability, is still only early on in his career, can score like not many other players in Europe, and his name also carries a lot of weight now too. It would be a massive deal if the Reds could bring him to Anfield, but we'll be filing this one under the pinch of salt category for now.