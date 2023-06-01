Liverpool are set to announce a contract extension for Adrian with the Spaniard already putting pen to paper on a new deal.

What's the latest contract news for Adrian?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Adrian has already signed a new deal with Liverpool set to announce the deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "He had some possibilities in Spain. Some Italian clubs were also asking about the situation.

"But the expectation is for Adrian to be ready to announce this new deal because everything is signed, from what I understand."

The former West Ham goalkeeper currently earns £58,000 per week, according to Spotrac, and with his current deal with the Reds set to expire at the end of June, Liverpool have renewed his terms.

It's unclear how long the extension is, but he will be at the club for the 2023/24 season at the very least.

Why are Liverpool extending Adrian's contract?

Adrian only played one game for Liverpool this season, playing the full 90 minutes during the 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield. Since the curtain raiser, the 36-year-old didn't play a single minute for Jurgen Klopp.

Some fans might be wondering why Liverpool would keep a player that barely contributes. One reason may be Caoimhin Kelleher's potential transfer away from Anfield this summer.

The Irishman is good enough to start for many Premier League teams with Redmen TV Paul Machin presenter urging him to leave the club in order to take his career to the next level.

Both Kelleher and Adrian are unfortunate to be playing second and third fiddle to Alisson Becker. The Brazilian finished the Premier League season with 14 clean sheets, missing out on the Golden Glove to Manchester United's David De Gea.

With Kelleher potentially on his way out, Liverpool will need to replace the Irishman. Letting Adrian leave as a free agent would create another transfer headache for the Reds solve.

The Reds are hard at work in the process of recruiting new midfielders with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all departing as free agents this summer. Arthur has also been released after his unsuccessful loan spell at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister could be the first player to join the club this summer with reports suggesting he has already agreed personal terms for a move to Liverpool. Now, negotiations will proceed with Brighton over a possible £70m transfer fee.