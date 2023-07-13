OGC Nice are now ready to cash in on midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, according to Foot Mercato, giving Liverpool unexpected hope in their potential pursuit of the Frenchman. The Reds have already welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, as they look to rebuild in the middle of the park.

What's the latest on Liverpool and Khephren Thuram?

At the start of the transfer window, Thuram was very much a name associated with Liverpool's summer plans. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds held talks with the Frenchman's agent back in June, but things have since failed to progress.

After welcoming Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, rumours became slightly quieter surrounding Thuram, with reports suggesting the France youth international is ready and expected to stay put for another year in France.

Contrary to those reports though, according to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), the Ligue 1 side will now listen to offers of €50m (£43m) this summer, despite the news that Thuram is happy to stay puy.

The news of the potential price-tag could come at the perfect time for Liverpool, who have suddenly been subject to Saudi Arabia's latest pursuit of Europe's elite.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, club captain Jordan Henderson is leaning towards accepting Al Ettifaq's offer this summer, which would quadruple his wages, while Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds have asked for a £10m fee.

Meanwhile, as if Henderson's departure wouldn't provide Jurgen Klopp with enough of a headache, Al-Ittihad are set to make a £40m bid for Fabinho, with things likely to happen quickly, one way or another, according to Ornstein.

Suddenly, the need for another midfielder could become quite the priority at Anfield, potentially opening the door for Thuram once more.

Should Liverpool sign Khephren Thuram?

Before the potential departures of Fabinho and Henderson, there wasn't too great a necessity to sign Thuram, but it could now become a matter of need rather than want.

Attracting plenty of praise, the latest to deliver a verdict on Thuram was journalist Zach Lowy, who said on Twitter: "Khephren Thuram is just the sort of player that Liverpool need to transform their midfield. Elite ball carrier for someone of his size and really effective at winning the ball high up the pitch — perfect signing for Klopp’s side."

If they are indeed left short in midfield, returning for the Frenchman could be smart. At just 22-years-old, too, he represents an option for both the present and the future. Thuram's age may well be seen as a negative by those at Anfield, however. Jurgen Klopp has already welcomed 22-year-old Szoboszlai, and 24-year-old Mac Allister into his midfield. Having a young midfield is ideal, but it also needs to have the balance of experience.

If Liverpool lose Henderson, in particular, they'll need to replace his leadership. And that's something that, at 22, Thuram will not be able to do. Potentially having to replace Fabinho on top of that, Liverpool may be forced into looking at more proven options, given how important the Brazilian has previously been to Klopp's side.

So, as of right now, whilst Liverpool will have the funds to secure a deal if both Fabinho and Henderson depart, they may look towards a more proven and experienced option than Thuram.