If Liverpool can complete the signing of Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia this summer, they could once again become a "force to reckoned with" next season, claims journalist Ryan Taylor.

Liverpool transfer news - what is the latest on Romeo Lavia?

It has been a brilliant start to the transfer window for the Reds so far this summer. Deals for Brighton & Hove Albion's World Cup-winning Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig's exciting Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai have represented great value and should significantly improve the side's midfield next season.

The good news for Liverpool fans doesn't stop there, as it looks like the club aren't finished adding to their midfield, with the Merseyside outfit being heavily linked to Belgian international Lavia.

According to Football Insider, the six-times European champions are 'convinced' that the 19-year-old wants to join them over the other teams interested in his signature this summer. The other sides said to be interested include Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona, and his former club, Manchester City.

However, unsurprisingly, the major stumbling block for the deal is the price tag. Southampton have valued their star at £50m, whereas the Reds are only willing to go to £40m, leading to something of a stand-off at the moment.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Liverpool and Lavia?

Taylor was full of praise for Liverpool's transfer dealings so far this year, highlighting the two midfielders they have already signed as "exciting" and spoke of the excitement that the Reds could be building something great once again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think four signings would represent a very successful summer, particularly if they continue doing what they've done. I think Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are exciting signings. This is a new chapter for Liverpool, and there's a bit of excitement that something is building again.

"It was very flat last year, and it almost got to the point where you wondered whether Klopp's time at the club was dwindling to an end. But now I very much don't see it like that.

"If Liverpool were to get Lavia, as well as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, then I think they're a force to be reckoned with, particularly with this new system."

Where does Romeo Lavia play?

It has been a whirlwind year for the former City youth player. He only joined the Southcoast club last summer in a deal worth a reported £10.5m and has looked completely at home in the Premier League ever since.

According to WhoScored, the dynamic midfielder averaged a rating of 6.56 across his 29 league games last campaign, which isn't outstanding in isolation, but is much more impressive when the dysfunctional team he was playing for is also considered.

His underlying numbers show a lot of promise as well.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the 5 foot 11 "monster" sits in the top 4% of players for blocks, the top 22% for pass completion, the top 25% for successful take-ons, the top 27% for interceptions and the top 29% for tackles, all per 90.

He has certainly impressed the right people in his short career thus far, with Pep Guardiola saying:

"I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,

"We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

Should Liverpool agree on a fee with Southampton, Romeo Lavia could be the perfect way for them to complete their squad rebuild.