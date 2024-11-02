In a move that would make up for missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign a midfielder who Arne Slot values - and one Jurgen Klopp missed out on during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

After coming up short in their pursuit of Zubimendi in the summer, it was easy to worry about Liverpool. Their midfield issue hadn't been solved since Fabinho's drop-off in form and subsequent exit. Even though the arrivals of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai helped last summer, the Reds still lacked a permanent solution at the base of their midfield until Slot's act of genius.

The Dutchman - forced to come up with an internal solution - turned to Ryan Gravenberch and has reaped the rewards ever since. The former Bayern Munich man never really received a consistent opportunity under Klopp with just 12 top-flight starts, but has instantly been one of the main men under countryman Slot, and deservedly so.

Having made such an impressive start to the campaign, there's even an argument that Gravenberch has been the Premier League's standout midfielder so far.

However, that's not to say the Reds' midfield is now complete, though one move could potentially solve their issues. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now leading the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, who has struggled at Real Madrid in recent weeks to leave the door ajar for a summer exit.

The reports claim the Frenchman was a player Klopp wanted during his time at Anfield, while Tchouameni has also earned the respect of Slot, who reportedly values the 24-year-old's ability at the heart of midfield.

Luring a player away from Real Madrid is never an easy task, but given that the Spaniards are reportedly open to offers, Liverpool may finally get the man they initially wanted to sign during his Monaco years.

"Amazing" Tchouameni could complete Liverpool midfield

A midfield three of Mac Allister, Tchouameni and Gravenberch is certainly a mouth-watering prospect. Of course, whether Liverpool can make such a trio happen remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that the France international would particularly complement Gravenberch at the heart of Slot's side whilst making up for Klopp's previous transfer lapse.

Whilst things haven't exactly gone to plan for Tchouameni at Real Madrid in the current campaign, he proved that he belongs among Europe's best during his debut season when he earned the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who dubbed the midfielder an "amazing player".

Signing Tchouameni may have once seemed like a dream move for Liverpool, though whilst it's still far from a reality, the Reds have been handed fresh hope in the pursuit of the Frenchman's signature.