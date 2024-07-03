Liverpool have sat on the sidelines of an intriguing summer transfer window, watching from afar as various teams across the continent scramble to identify targets and seal swoops.

To be fair, the ongoing European and American international tournaments have naturally slowed down market movements, and Anfield's new head coach, Arne Slot, is biding his time as he continues to assess his squad - most of which has yet to report under his tutelage.

It's for this reason that supporters should not fear the lack of activity on the red half of Merseyside. Slot has been in regular contact with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, with conversations sure to focus on possible improvements to be made in defence, central midfield and out on the wing.

It's all about opportunity, and while it might not feel like the most pressing concern for FSG right now, a talented, multi-functional midfielder has become available and could be a shrewd addition to the Reds project.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Italian newspaper Calciomercato, Liverpool are one of the leading contenders to sign France international Adrien Rabiot, who became a free agent this month after his contract with Juventus officially expired.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks over new terms between Juve and the 29-year-old have broken down, with his camp talking to other clubs.

The report continues to state that AC Milan and a host of other outfits are courting the player, and while there is a swarm of interest from the Premier League, Liverpool, above all, are eager to land his signature.

Adrien Rabiot's Euro 2024 stats

Until Rabiot concludes his Euro 2024 campaign with France, his club future will likely remain unresolved. Les Bleus advanced to the quarter-finals on Monday evening after defeating Belgium 1-0, with Rabiot starting for the fourth time in as many matches.

Adrien Rabiot: Euro 2024 Stats Statistic # Matches played 4 Matches started 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass completion 93% Key passes per game 2.3 Ball recoveries per game 4.5 Tackles per game 1.5 Dribbles per game 1.0 Duels won per game 3.8 Stats via Sofascore

France have flattered to deceive throughout the Germany-hosted tournament, uninspiringly finishing second in their group before failing to find their shooting boots in the round of 16, securing a contest against Portugal in the next round after Jan Vertonghen diverted into his own net late on.

Rabiot, however, has been a rod of strength throughout, occupying space on the left side of the central midfield and playing the role of athletically robust playmaker, something that could prove to be an efficient cog when Slot's high-energy, control-focused system whirs into life.

His all-encompassing style of play would certainly give Liverpool an extra dimension, perhaps fitting somewhere in between the respective skill sets of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Given that Liverpool are heading back into the Champions League, the 6 foot 3 Frenchman's experience and grit could be a brilliant dimension to completing a team in transition.

What Adrien Rabiot would bring to Liverpool

Rabiot has enjoyed an illustrious career at the height of the European game, winning a superabundance of silverware in his homeland with Paris Saint-Germain, and the Serie A and two Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 11% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues last season for goals scored, the top 14% for progressive carries, the top 8% for progressive passes received and the top 11% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

Such metrics have drawn comparisons to a rather popular figure on English shores right now: Gareth Southgate's roaring lion, Jude Bellingham.

Adrien Rabiot: Similar Midfielders Rank Player Club 1. Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona 2. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 3. Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 4. Pedri Barcelona 5. Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta Sourced via Football Transfers

Now, likening him to Bellingham, who is one of the hottest prospects in the sporting world right now, might seem rather far-fetched, but there are some striking similarities to the man who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee rising to £115m last summer, since winning La Liga and the Champions League, scoring 23 goals and supplying 13 assists.

Such feats have placed the 6 foot 1 superstar among the top 2% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90 and the top 1% for pass completion.

Bellingham is shaping into one of the world's foremost phenomenons, with staggering technical quality, but the real locus of his success stems from his spatial awareness and innate movements, timing runs to perfection and shuttling into space to wreak despair with well-placed strikes.

This is not too dissimilar to Rabiot, who was tasked with a deeper-lying role for the Old Lady last year but showcased his Midas touch during the 2022/23 season with aplomb, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

Jude Bellingham vs Adrien Rabiot (23/24 Comparison) Statistics Jude Bellingham Adrien Rabiot Matches played 28 31 Goals 19 5 Assists 6 3 Pass completion 90% 84% Big chances created 7 6 Key passes per game 1.7 0.8 Tackles per game 1.5 1.9 Ball recoveries per game 4.2 4.8 Dribbles per game 1.8 (59%) 0.9 (59%) Duels won per game 6.7 (55%) 5.7 (57%) Stats via Sofascore

Both players are rounded in their approach. Bellingham, of course, had the better season, but Rabiot proved his high work-rate with more recoveries per game, also only creating one fewer big chance to suggest that he has a playmaking air to rival that of the Three Lions machine.

Moreover, while his output was lower in regard to dribble and duel rates, the recent Juventus ace completed such attempts with the same precision.

Liverpool could do a lot worse than signing Rabiot, who could be a brilliant and shrewd addition.