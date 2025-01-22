Liverpool are now leading the race to sign a "world-class" striker who rivals Arsenal love, according to a report.

Slot still keen on a striker

Darwin Nunez's quick-fire double to secure all three points against Brentford may well have bought the Uruguayan some extra time at Anfield, but there is still doubt over his long-term future.

Arne Slot has been weighing up potential replacements for the forward, identifying Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, as a target for the summer transfer window.

The Reds are also plotting a move for AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, with FSG considering offering the Cherries £30m plus Ben Doak, who would act as a makeweight to reach the valuation of £50m.

Related Liverpool now identify £30k-p/w "box-crasher" as perfect midfield target Arne Slot is keen to bring in a central midfielder after missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

Although Nunez may be safe for the time being, despite widespread reports linking the striker with a £70m move to Saudi Arabia, Slot could still choose to bring in a replacement at the end of the season, if there is not a major improvement in his performances.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Liverpool are now the club best positioned to sign Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres this summer, indicating they are leading the race for his signature, despite widespread interest from other top clubs.

Arsenal rate the Swedish striker extremely highly, while Newcastle United are also in the race for his signature, having now opened fresh talks over a potential move.

Manchester United are also named as potential suitors, but a move to Old Trafford is deemed unlikely, despite Gyokeres' existing relationship with Ruben Amorim, owing to their poor league position.

With the Sporting star now in his peak years, he wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League, meaning the Reds could be well-placed to get a deal done in the summer.

The forward has a release clause of €100m (£84m) in his contract, but Sporting have agreed to sell him for a knock-down fee this summer.

Gyokeres performing at a "world-class" level

The 26-year-old has gone from strength-to-strength since first appearing for Coventry City in the 2020-21 campaign, having been lauded as "world-class" by members of the media earlier this season.

Over the past four seasons, the former Coventry man has consistently bettered his previous league goal tally, and he is on course to do so again after a phenomenal first half of the season in Portugal.

Season League appearances Goals 2020-21 19 3 2021-22 45 17 2022-23 46 21 2023-24 33 29 2024-25 18 22

Although Nunez's late double salvo secured all three points for Liverpool at Brentford, the 25-year-old has been unable to put in similar performances on a consistent basis, failing to justify his huge price tag.

Gyokeres, on the other hand, is now entering his prime, and has more than earned an opportunity to prove himself at one of the Premier League's top clubs, so it is exciting news that Liverpool are now well-positioned to get a deal done in the summer.