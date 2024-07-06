Arne Slot sat in Jurgen Klopp's seat, and it was as if he had been there for years.

Liverpool underwent the change of all changes last month, with Slot leaving Feyenoord of the Netherlands to try his hand at Anfield's helm, tasked with succeeding a lionised and irreplaceable figure.

Klopp's brood will now find the chance to stretch out and prove itself worthy of further success down the line, with Slot striving to lead the Reds toward further silverware, further success.

Fans might be trying out for fresh faces but the plain truth is that Liverpool are blessed with a rounded, deep, and dynamic squad. Slot, indeed, has inherited a team with the tissue of winners.

Personable and persuasive, the Dutch coach welcomed certain members of his first team back to Kirkby on Friday ahead of pre-season, and a picture of who might be signed to strengthen this strong crop will begin to look clearer.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will have to fork out £40m to prise Crysencio Summerville away from Leeds United this summer, with the Championship side having mitigated their financial concerns following the £30m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have been persistently linked with left wingers this summer despite the form of Barcelona-targetted Luis Diaz toward the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle United, fraught by PSR, offered Anthony Gordon to the Merseysiders last week but, according to BBC Sport, Liverpool flat-out refused to entertain the notion given the Magpies hopes to include Jarell Quansah in a player-plus-cash deal.

Still, Liverpool admire Gordon, and the addition of a left-sided forward would help the club immeasurably.

Why Liverpool admire Anthony Gordon

Gordon might have cut his teeth as a young Everton star, but the England international is a boyhood Red, having been released from the club's academy during his formative years.

He had his doubters throughout English football when signing for Newcastle in a £45m deal in January 2023 but the 23-year-old has since gone from strength to strength, posting 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions during his first full season at St. James' Park, en route to the Magpies' Player of the Season award.

Praised for his "unbelievable" campaign by teammate Bruno Guimaraes, Gordon has a remarkable blend of athletic qualities and an always-sharpening quality in front of goal, as evidenced by his haul from last term.

As you can see in the graphic above, Gordon showcased his attacking quality in the Premier League last season with 22 direct goal contributions for the Magpies.

He's a top-class player, but given that reports are suggesting that he could fetch a price of up to £100m now that Newcastle have swerved past a potential PSR sanction, Liverpool will likely turn their attention elsewhere, and Summerville could be the perfect alternative.

Imagine Crysencio Summerville under Slot's management

He didn't make much of an impact during the 2022/23 campaign, young and unable to save Leeds from falling from the Premier League, but Summerville, aged 22, did score the winner at Anfield to condemn Klopp's Liverpool to a demoralising defeat, setting the tone for the season to come.

Last term, however, The Whites' return to the Championship proved to be an auspicious move, with the Dutchman crowned the division's Player of the Season after scoring 21 goals and supplying ten assists as his side agonisingly lost the play-off final.

Praised for his "world-class" ability with the ball by journalist Jake Winderman, Summerville is shaping into every bit as rounded and deadly forward as Gordon, and given that he would probably cost less than half the price, it feels like a no-brainer.

Crysencio Summerville 23/24 Championship Stats Stats (per 90) Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.39 Top 5% Assists 0.23 Top 15% Shot-creating actions 6.10 Top 1% Progressive carries 5.04 Top 7% Successful take-ons 2.52 Top 9% Ball recoveries 3.78 Top 57% Stats via FBref

While the Championship does not hold the same overall quality as the Premier League, the wily winger's nimble, progressive style to make a real mark under Slot, whose forward-moving, energetic system calls for this kind of winger, who will create, create, create and stretch defences with his loping strides.

Therefore, Liverpool must make their move with haste; Summerville is not exactly short of suitors and he would be a real coup for a side fighting for the biggest honours around.