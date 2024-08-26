Liverpool are reportedly working on a mystery second signing in the remaining days of the transfer window, coming in alongside Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool agree Mamardashvili deal

It has been a curiously quiet summer at Anfield on the transfer front, with many supporters left frustrated that not a single player has arrived to bolster Arne Slot's options. The new head coach has started impressively, winning his opening two Premier League matches, but there is a feeling that failure to bring in new faces could prevent his side from mounting a genuine trophy challenge.

It does look as though one piece of business is about to be confirmed at least, with Mamardashvili reportedly agreeing a move to Liverpool from Valencia, spending the 2024/25 season on loan at his current club before providing competition for Alisson this time next year.

He will set the Reds back around £30m in what is a somewhat strange investment, given Alisson's clear number one status and recent comments which reinforced his love for the club.

The 23-year-old impressed hugely for Georgia at Euro 2024 however, standing out as one of the leading goalkeepers in the tournament, having made a total of 30 saves, which is the second-highest tally in the history of the competition.

Replacing Alisson is going to be an almost impossible task for Liverpool, considering the Brazilian is not only one of the best 'keepers of his generation but also among the finest stoppers to have ever played the game, proving to be a remarkably consistent performer since arriving from Roma in 2018.

Liverpool now chasing second defensive signing

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are working on signing an unnamed defender alongside Mamardashvili this week, bringing in a player who can provide competition for Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are believed to want a "centre-back who can also operate at full-back", putting pressure on Andy Robertson at the same time, and will look to get a deal done in January if they run out of time this week.

Liverpool supporters are sure to be encouraged by this update, with a young central defender who can also play at left-back making complete sense to come in, acting as their own version of Manchester City ace Josko Gvardiol, who has been a revelation for Pep Guardiola's side since joining from RB Leipzig.

Van Dijk is now 33 and Robertson is 30, so both players will need to see their minutes managed carefully by Slot as the season goes on, and snapping up a player who can excel in both roles would effectively kill two birds with one stone.

While no specific player is mentioned in the update, Sporting CP youngster Goncalo Inacio could be a perfect option, having been linked with a move to Liverpool many times already this year and playing on the left side of a back three at times throughout this career.

The 22-year-old already has lots of experience in his career, despite still being so young, having made 175 appearances for his club side and won 11 caps for Portugal, potentially proving to be the future of his country's side defence after the retirement of Pepe.

With Ibrahima Konate injury-prone and Jarell Quansah still learning, as shown by his half-time substitution at Ipswich Town, another centre-back is much-needed, or Liverpool risk suddenly looking short of options.