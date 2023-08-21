It has been a damaging summer for Liverpool. The unexpected losses of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to highly lucrative contracts in Saudi Arabia have forced a rush in the midfield overhaul.

This league also tried to convince the indomitable Mohammed Salah to ditch Anfield.

However, on his YouTube channel, reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Merseysiders consider the Egyptian ‘untouchable.’

This has been reiterated by Salah’s agent, who said the player is fully 'committed' to Liverpool and will not leave this summer.

Nevertheless, the winger is now 31-years-old, and it remains to be seen what will happen beyond this season.

Eventually, Jurgen Klopp will need to find a replacement, and he is reportedly already eyeing his options…

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are lining up a move for Leroy Sané as a contingency plan for Salah’s future departure.

How good is Leroy Sané?

The German enjoyed a magical four-year spell in England with Manchester City between 2016 and 2020. Sane arrived in the same summer as Pep Guardiola, and under the Spaniard’s tutelage, he flourished into one of the world’s most scintillating and effervescent talents.

Across 135 appearances in all competitions, the 27-year-old registered 85 goal contributions, notably winning two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.

Sane’s most dangerous and productive campaign in the north-west occurred in 2017/18 when he scored ten times and crafted 15 assists, before being named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Guardiola previously hailed the £329k-per-week livewire as a “great player with incredible quality.”

The 53-time international joined Bayern Munich in 2020 and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge described him as “outstanding.”

Although he has failed to hit the dazzling heights he achieved in his trophy-laden Man City stint, the mesmerising forward still ranks in the best 7% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals and successful take-ons per 90.

His time in Bavaria could take a more promising turn thanks to a fruitful partnership with Harry Kane.

Within ten minutes of the Englishman’s debut against Werder Bremen, he assisted Sane for the opening goal.

Crucially for Klopp, Sane possesses a substantial degree of Premier League experience in a title-winning side and whilst it is almost impossible to replicate Salah’s ridiculous numbers, Sane is a viable option for the Merseysiders.

Across 307 matches, Salah has netted on 187 occasions and created 80 assists - his phenomenal consistency, numbers, and skill means he is one of the most inevitable and elite forces to grace the English top flight.

Meanwhile, his goal in the recent victory over AFC Bournemouth meant he became the third-highest scorer in the club’s history.

Klopp has heaped praise upon the joyous technician and said:

“He is an outstanding signing, but for sure the way he developed, the way he treats himself, the game preparation, the training preparation, training attitude and all these kind of things, that’s exceptional.”

But when Klopp and Liverpool hierarchy sit down and assess how they will replace the indefatigable Salah, then Sane is undoubtedly a sensible, worthy, and wonderfully capable avenue at Anfield.