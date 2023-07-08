Liverpool could be able to cap off their midfield rebuild with a superstar signing, as Radio Marca, via TeamTalk, report that Aurelien Tchouameni may well be available to sign this summer.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

With Liverpool having already tied up deals for two midfielders this summer, it appears they aren't done spending just yet. They've splashed the cash to bring in both Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig but are still being linked to a number of players, as they aim to try and break back into the Champions League spots next season.

One of the more recent - and huge - reports emerging around the Reds is that of a bid for Kylian Mbappe. Reports from Spain have suggested that the Anfield outfit have tabled a mega £171m offer for the PSG star and want to try and bring him to the Premier League to help their attack. There are no further details over the move, and it's certainly one for the pinch of salt category of transfer rumours.

Perhaps more realistically however, the Reds have also been eyeing a potential move for Federico Valverde at Real Madrid. There is no offer on the table yet for the midfielder, but the Merseysiders are believed to be keen to snap up the Uruguay international.

Are Liverpool signing Aurelien Tchouameni?

However, it is Valvdere's teammate who could now be available on a deal for Liverpool this summer. According to a report from Radio Marca, via TeamTalk, Tchouameni could be signed by any interested parties this transfer window as long as they hit Real's asking price.

That's because they want to try and fund a move for Mbappe of their own - and that could mean selling on some of their current stars. With the Reds believed to have an interest in the Frenchman, this news that a deal is possible for the youngster is of course a huge boost. However, any potential bid would have to be at least 80 million Euros (or £68m) to convince Madrid into doing business for the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has only been in Spain for one season so far but has already made quite an impression. He was thrown straight into their first-team squad and racked up 33 appearances in La Liga during his first campaign, with four assists along the way. His pass completion rate of 92.8% also ranked him as the second-best player in the league in that area - despite the fact he was brand new to the country.

He's already received some extraordinary praise from those involved in the game despite his age. Former England international Rio Ferdinand stated that Tchouameni was an "incredible" player after his displays for France in the World Cup and even added that he is a "superb talent" to boot.

He's already worked hard to achieve plenty at club and country level and is impressing along the way it seems - and if Liverpool could indeed bring him to the Premier League, then it would be a real coup for the club.