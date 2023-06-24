There has been a further update in Liverpool's pursuit to sign Federico Chiesa, with reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, stating that the Reds will stump up the player's wage demands and are ready to step up their interest in the player.

How many goals has Federico Chiesa scored?

The forward has struggled with injuries over the last 12 months or so, and that has meant his form and his gametime has slightly tailed off for current club Juventus. He could manage only six league starts for the Turin outfit over the course of the 2022/23 season for example and whilst he did play in 21 games overall, he had to make do with largely substitute appearances. It meant that, in total, he had only 9.5 lots of 90 minutes over the course of the entire campaign - his worst ever amount in a season.

In spite of this, Chiesa still managed to score two goals and bag five assists. Whilst not quite hitting the heights of his peak Juventus days or his time at Fiorentina, it shows that he is still capable of hitting the back of the net and creating things offensively when he is match fit and able to get onto the field. Juve though have struggled this season and with the club slumping to seventh - and missing out on the Champions League - it appears he may now be sold on.

Are Liverpool signing Chiesa?

One of the teams most interested in snapping up the Italy international is Liverpool. The Premier League side are reportedly willing to offer up to £34m to try and bring the winger in this summer, although that comes well below the Serie A side's valuation of him.

Now, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, this interest from the Reds is hotting up, with the side ready to not only stump up the player's huge wage demands of 8 million Euros (or £6.8m) a year but also preparing to make a "concrete" bid for his services next week.

It even adds that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the move, stating that he is a "great sponsor" for the deal being done. They've had "big manouveres" with the player's agent, so things are already happening behind the scenes it seems.

He's a player that is viewed as having a lot of talent in the eyes of media members. Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that Chiesa is a "real difference maker" and has been "one of the most exciting players around" for some time, while former Itlay striker Antonio Di Natale is a huge fan of the player, praising his unpredictability in posession and drive for improvement.

If Chiesa can get back to full fitness and play regularly again then, he could be a real asset to any club - and it appears that the club closest to signing him may just be Liverpool.