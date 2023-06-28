Liverpool are set to swoop again to try and land Goncalo Inacio this summer, according to a report from AS, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have already completed a deal to bring in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer, but that is so far the only piece of business they have completed. The Premier League side though have been linked with a smattering of other names, with plenty of irons in the oven it seems in terms of their next potential incomings.

The club's search for more midfield reinforcements has seen them move for a handful of different options it seems. Gabri Veiga is one name that Liverpool seem to be keen on, while links to Dominik Szoboszlai have emerged today.

However, it appears that the potential asking price for the youngster is putting them off at present. In addition, Jurgen Klopp's side have also been in talks over a potential swoop for Romeo Lavia, who has already been tested in the Premier League with Southampton.

Are Liverpool signing Goncalo Inacio?

Now, according to a report from AS, via Sport Witness, Liverpool may also have their sights set on improving another area of the pitch too, namely their defence.

It states that Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring in a fresh centre-back this summer alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Sporting CP's Inacio is seen as someone that they could potentially make a bid for.

The Reds have allegedly held a previous interest in bringing the 21-year-old to Anfield and it appears that he is still on their radar, and they're now hopeful of finally getting a deal over the line this summer. It won't be easy for them though, with Newcastle and Arsenal also keeping tabs on the situation.

As of yet, no club has made an official bid but it certainly seems as though the defender is a man in-demand, and any deal would cost 45 million Euros (or £38.8m).

Inacio is already seen as a big talent with a lot of potential in the game, considering what he has achieved already. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him a "complete CB" and added that he is "Alcochete's finest", quite the compliment considering some of the talent to come out of Lisbon in recent years.

It shows how impressive he has already been and to be labelled as complete shows that there is not a lot of weaknesses in his game, even at such a young age. If Liverpool want to bolster their backline then, adding the youngster could be a really shrewd move by the club.