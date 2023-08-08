Liverpool are still interested in signing Andre, and Fluminense's Copa Libertadores match this evening could dictate proceedings, according to an update from reliable journalist Neil Jones.

Do Liverpool want to sign Andre?

The Reds are slowly running out of time to make further midfield reinforcements in the current transfer window, having started the summer so impressively with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Since then, Liverpool's business has stalled significantly, with three bids rejected for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, not to mention seeing the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson depart Anfield after legendary spells there.

Andre is another player who has been linked with a move to the Reds this summer, with the 22-year-old a key player for Fluminense and someone who could be a strong option to replace Fabinho in the No.6 role, along with Lavia.

The fact that the Brazilian season is in full swing does make a move tricky, however, with Fluminense reluctant to let such an important player leave midway through the campaign. Now, a new update has emerged regarding the situation - one that may give Liverpool fans some hope.

What's the latest news on Andre to Liverpool?

Speaking on Empire of the Kop's Substack, Jones provided an update on the Reds' interest in Andre, revealing the Copa Libertadores clash against Argentinos Juniors on Tuesday evening (11pm UK time) could play a role:

"Andre is certainly a player that Liverpool are looking at, and if Fluminense were to go out of the Copa Libertadores this week then that could be a situation that moves.

"He’s a different kind of player to Lavia, but one that has attributes that Liverpool like - namely, a bit of bite and a strong mentality. I could see that becoming an option in the coming weeks, or maybe a deal being set up for January."

This is certainly a positive update, in terms of Liverpool still seeing Andre as a possible summer option, at a time when they simply must do some more business in the middle of the park.

Granted, midfield was a big problem last season, with so many individuals either past their best of injury-prone, but having disposed of plenty of dead wood, they are now in a position where they look horribly short of options.

Liverpool are going into Sunday's Premier League opener away to Chelsea with no recognised defensive midfielder in the squad, and it looks as though either Mac Allister or Curtis Jones will take up that role, which is far from ideal, considering what a tough fixture it could be.

The hope is that Andre and Lavia both arrive in the next week or so, solving the defensive midfield issue in an instant, but the way the Reds have gone about things this summer does leave a lot to be desired, and it would be no shock to see the situation not properly addressed by the time deadline day arrives.

The Fluminense man could be an exciting signing, having already been capped once at senior level by Brazil, not to mention already appearing 145 times for his current club, despite still only being 22 years of age.