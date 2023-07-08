Liverpool have already strengthened their first-team squad but could move to bring in a younger talent soon, with AS, via Sport Witness reporting that the Reds want Assane Diao from Real Betis.

Who is Assane Diao?

The Anfield outfit have already poached Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, but it appears the Premier League side may be changing tack with one of their newest targets.

That's because they appear to have one eye on the future and a more youthful addition in this transfer window in the shape of Real Betis' Diao. The 17-year-old has yet to feature in the first-team for his club, but has already featured heavily for their reserve side despite his youth. In fact, he has played 20 times for them in the Segunda Federacion and the signs are promising - in 20 games for the Spaniards, he has already bagged four goals and two assists.

He hasn't just shone for his club's reserve side though. The forward has also been capped for his country's youth team as well, featuring once for the Spain Under-19 team. Diao also qualifies for Senegal citizenship, but it is Spain he plans to play for at the time of writing.

The wonderkid, who can play as either a central striker or on the wing, joined his current side from Balon de Cadiz back in 2021 but only began to really feature for the Betis Under-19 team last year. However, he hasn't let his age hold him back and he has now caught the eye of teams from afar because of his showings in Spain.

Are Liverpool signing Assane Diao?

That's because, according to a report from AS, via Sport Witness, Premier League side Liverpool are now circling the player and are considering a move to bring him to Anfield this summer.

It won't be a straightforward deal to pull off though, with the club also facing competition for his signature from RB Leipzig. Both clubs look set to launch moves for Diao this window and with his deal expiring in 2024, there is every chance that they could get it done. That's because the report adds that he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a fresh agreement with his current side, who are panicked by the interest from both suitors.

There isn't much to go off with Diao yet, who is described as "powerful" in the same report. With very little in terms of first-team appearances, this would be a signing for the future from either club if they did manage to land the player.

Considering that he is still only 17-years-old, he would not slot straight into the Liverpool first-team, and he wouldn't be able to head to England under new rules that forbid foreign youngsters from moving below the age of 18.

Therefore, any signing would only take real effect on his next birthday, and one has to assume the Reds may struggle to land a work permit immediately, so we could see what the teenager is made of during loan spells if FSG can get a deal done.