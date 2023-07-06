Liverpool will not be bringing Romeo Lavia to the club anytime soon it seems, with The Athletic reporting that the Reds don't feel the need to bid for the midfielder.

What are the latest Liverpool transfer rumours?

Liverpool have already moved swiftly to add two midfield talents to their ranks this summer, with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai both arriving at Anfield on permanent deals. However, that does not appear to be the end of the Reds' business, with the club still linked with several players in multiple areas of the field.

The Anfield outfit have turned their attention to their backline it seems, with the club now weighing up moves for different targets. One name is Levi Colwill at Chelsea, with the Premier League side having already made contact with the youngster's party over a potential transfer deal. It also appears they would stump up a "record price" to bring him in this summer.

Another English defender linked with the Reds is Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. They aren't the only side chasing after the Eagles man, with Newcastle also keen, and it appears as though he too could cost a vast amount with Palace wanting £60m for his signature.

Are Liverpool signing Romeo Lavia?

Another name that had been mentioned is that of Romeo Lavia at Southampton. Even with two other midfield additions, it looked as though Liverpool had been keen to sign the EFL star.

Now, according to a report from James Pearce for The Athletic, the Premier League outfit actually won't be bidding for the youngster this summer. It states that they don't see a place that needs filling by Lavia and also that club chiefs aren't prepared to pay such a high price - Saints want £50m for the player - for the Belgian considering his youth and level of experience in England. It means that whilst they are fans of the Southampton man, they won't be bidding for him as things stand.

The 19-year-old only made his top flight debut in 2022/23 with his current club, featuring 29 times as the side were relegated down to the Championship. Prior to that, he had never played a minute in the Premier League and had instead had to make do with appearances for both the Saints' reserve side and Man City's reserves too. Now that he has been given the chance on the big stage though, the midfielder has already caught the eye and likely won't remain in the Championship.

Lavia is regarded as a real talent by those who have seen him, and that is why there is now such a scramble for his signature. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the midfielder is "underrated" in terms of his passing and even added that the player will end up being a "future leader" in the centre of the field for both his country and a "top Premier League club".

That could happen sooner rather than later if a big team stumps up the cash for his signature - it just won't be Liverpool going by this report.