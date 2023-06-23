Liverpool are one of the suitors appealing to Benjamin Pavard ahead of a potential transfer move this summer, according to a report from Christian Falk, via Caught Offside.

How has Benjamin Pavard performed this season?

Having been with Bayern Munich for the last four seasons, he has been a part of domestic dominance which has seen them rack up four consecutive Bundesliga titles. He's had a key part to play in all of them too, never dipping below a total of 20 league outings for the side and he managed a further 30 for the club over the course of the 2022/23 season.

his led to the defender bagging himself four goals and one assist along the way. They're his best totals for the side since he initially moved to the club back in 2019/20.

The France international - who can feature as either a central defender or on one of the flanks - also ranks favourably against others in his position. When you look at his FBRef scouting report amongst centre-backs in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe for example, he ranks within the top five percent on nearly every offensive stat that there is.

His 0.18 non-penalty goals per 90 puts him within the top one percent for example, as does his progressive passes rate per 90 of 7.59. It shows that Pavard has the passing ability and end product to perform a similar role to Trent Alexander-Arnold, creating attacks from deep.

Are Liverpool linked with Pavard?

It's previously been stated that Pavard could actually be on his way out this summer despite these impressive stats. Liverpool had been linked, only for the Reds to apparently not be prepared to make a move for him.

Now, in another twist, a new report from Christian Falk, via Caught Offside, has revealed that the Premier League outfit are actually one of four clubs still in the mix to make something happen.

There has been no "concrete" bid yet for the £116,000-a-week player but that the Reds are an intriguing proposition for him - as are Barcelona, Chelsea and Man City - and they've already spoken to his agents, claims Falk.

He's clearly still viewed in high regard, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that a recent goal was "stunning" and "top class" from Pavard. The 27-year-old then still has plenty to offer a club and if Liverpool want to strengthen their backline and potentially mix up Alexander-Arnold's position next season, then they could do a lot worse than adding the Bayern Munich man to their ranks.