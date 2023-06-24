Liverpool could yet swoop in and try to sign Edmond Tapsoba from under Tottenham's noses, with 90min reporting that the Reds are monitoring the situation and have been "informed" of what is going on with the player.

How has Edmond Tapsoba played this season?

With 33 games and 32 starts in the league for Bayer Leverkusen over the 2022/23 season, the defender has now become a key player for the German side. He is a regular feature in their defensive line and is a reliable face at the back for them. In fact, since joining from Vitoria, the player has already racked up a total of 100 top flight games for the Bundesliga outfit. That's despite the fact he is still only 24-years-old - showing just how important he has become to the club.

In addition, he also averages 5.76 progressive passes per 90 and 1.46 progressive carries per 90. They rank him within the top eight percent for both categories amongst other centre-backs across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe - and it shows how crucial to a team's build-up he can be from his deep position.

Now, these showings have caught the eye of Premier League teams. Tottenham have seemingly been leading the race to bring him in, but it might not be so straightforward according to a fresh report from 90min. It states that there are several other English sides, including Liverpool, who have now been "informed" about the ongoing situation.

With the Reds looking for another centre-back option, they are now keeping tabs on the Spurs target.

What could Edmond Tapsoba cost?

There is no mention of what a potential fee could be for the player, but CIES Football Observatory suggest that he could cost around 30 million Euros (or £26m). If that is the case, then Tapsoba would earn current club Bayer Leverkusen a profit on what they signed him for, whilst also not costing whichever club does snap him up a fortune in transfer fees.

He could be worth that amount too if that does turn out to be his value. Football journalist Josh Bunting has stated that the defender's stock "keeps rising" because of how good he has been in Germany and also added that he is very "attack-minded" for a player who predominantly plays in a backline, while journalist Jack Collins has called him "sensational".

It means that, if Liverpool did decide to act on this interest and try and bring him in, they could land a player that could fit straight into their defence and contribute at both ends of the field.