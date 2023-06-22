Liverpool could now be leading the race to sign Samuel Chukwueze according to Sports Mole, who claim that Villarreal are ready to sell him this summer.

Are Liverpool linked with Samuel Chukwueze?

The current Villareal man has once more been a key player for the Spanish side this season, playing in 37 La Liga games for the club. With 27 starts, he has managed his most goal contributions in a top flight season, with Chukwueze managing eleven over the 2022/23 campaign.

In addition to that, he also ranks highly amongst attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe too. When you compare his stats to those in that position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues, he has a rate of 3.31 successful take-ons per 90 - which puts him within the top three percent of players in that area.

In addition, he has also managed 5.12 progressive carries per 90 too, which puts him in the 91st percentile there to boot. It means that, as far as his dribbling goes, there aren't many better at driving up the pitch and beating players one on one.

It's put him on the radar of Liverpool, and they've today been handed a boost in terms of potentially signing him. That's because, according to a report from Sports Mole, the Reds are now believed to be in pole position to add him to their ranks with Arsenal potentially leaving the race to focus on Kai Havertz.

Further to that, Villareal are now prepared to sell him this summer in order to keep their finances stable.

What is Chukwueze worth?

There is no potential fee mentioned in regards to Chukwueze or how much Liverpool may have to pay for the player, but Transfermarkt suggest that his current value could be around the 25 million Euro mark (£21.4m). If that is the case, then it could be quite a cut-price deal for the attacker and could make him a bargain buy for Liverpool.

When you consider how highly he is regarded too, it makes it look even more shrewd for the Reds. His coach Quique Setien called him an "extraordinary player" for example, which shows how impressive he has been for Villareal.

If he can carry that form over to the Premier League, then he could be a real asset to Liverpool if they sign him this window.