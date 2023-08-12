Liverpool are interested in Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio this summer, and a journalist from Portugal has shared news on Twitter involving the player's release clause.

Are Liverpool signing more players?

The Reds are going through one of their more dramatic summers in recent times, with business tending to be relatively low-key during Jurgen Klopp's time at the club. There have been drastic changes to Liverpool's squad, however, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai coming in and as many as five different midfielders leaving, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who has departed for Saudi Arabia, along with Roberto Firmino.

There is also an ongoing battle with Chelsea over the signings of Brighter star Moises Caicedo and Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia, with more depth badly required in the middle of the park in 2023/24, in what remains a tense situation.

Liverpool could also do with signing a new left-sided centre-back, however - someone who can also play at left-back, in order to provide stern competition for Andy Robertson, who hasn't always looked at home in a tweaked role recently, sitter deeper to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to step into midfield.

Sporting CP youngster Inacio is one player who has been linked with a summer move to Anfield, with the 21-year-old a highly-rated prospect who will be available if his release clause is met.

Will Liverpool sign Goncalo Inacio?

Taking to Twitter, a Portuguese journalist claims that Liverpool are keen on making a move for Inacio in the near future, even reporting they are happy to pay his €45m (£38.8m) clause in the process:

"Excl: Liverpool want Goncalo Inacio from Sporting and accept to pay release clause (€45m)."

While so much focus has rightly been on Liverpool's midfield, given the changes that have taken place there since the end of last season, it is also essential that another central defender arrives, and Inacio could be the perfect option in that area of the pitch.

Not only is he a young player with an extremely high ceiling, but his price tag would also be relatively cheap in the current market because of the release clause, acting as an added bonus. Last season, he completed 90% of his passes in the Primeira Liga, showcasing his ability in possession, and he also averaged 1.9 clearances per game.

Inacio has been hailed as a "complete" centre-back by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and at just 21 years of age he is already a genuine key man and leader for Sporting, winning the league title with the Portuguese giants back in 2021.

The Portugal international would come in as an immediate improvement on both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, neither of whom look like the players they used to be, and he would also put pressure on Robertson for minutes - particularly the latter, who hasn't always found it easy to stay fit in a Liverpool shirt.

Snapping up Inacio would be another massive step in the right direction for the Reds this summer, further suggesting they could mount a Premier League title bid, but at least one top-quality midfielder is needed for that to happen, if not two.