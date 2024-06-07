Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool last month but he wasn't the only stalwart to have departed. Joel Matip, Klopp's first signing as Anfield manager, left at the end of his contract, as did £200k-per-week veteran Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago played just five minutes of football this season as injuries superseded his world-class ability, while Matip has been ruled out since December with an ACL injury, but new head coach Arne Slot will know that his squad is somewhat on the thin side and signings will be targetted across several departments.

According to The Athletic, FSG's priority is landing a centre-back and a wide forward, but despite last summer's vigorous reshuffling in the centre of the park, it seems like Slot could move to bolster the midfield further.

Liverpool eyeing new midfielder

As per BILD - via Sport Witness - Liverpool are set to tussle against Premier League arch-rivals for the signing of prodigious teenager Assan Ouedraogo - who is likely to leave Schalke this summer - having already made 'enquiries' regarding the in-demand ace.

FSG are hoping to exploit Schalke's imperilled situation following their failure to escape from Bundesliga 2., with BILD revealing that English clubs would only need to pay €10m (£8m) to sign the 18-year-old.

Bayern Munich have been long-time admirers of the young German but have pulled out of the race following Vincent Kompany's managerial anointment. The door is open for Liverpool to swoop.

Why Liverpool are interested in Assan Ouedraogo

Described as a "talented" young midfielder by scout Jacek Kulig, Ouedraogo has showcased his skills in testing conditions this season but has had a lid placed on his development by unfortunate injuries that restricted him to just 17 league appearances, starting nine times, scoring three goals and supplying one assist.

As per FBref, Ouedraogo ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Bundesliga 2. for goals scored and successful take-ons and the top 12% for shot-creating actions and progressive carries per 90.

Despite meagre opportunity on the pitch when fully fit, Ouedraogo has still successfully showcased his skills, fostering an innate predatory instinct in front of goal with the wheels and technical skill to boot.

Transfermarkt analyst Manuel Veth has even remarked that the versatile midfielder bears similarities to Real Madrid phenomenon Jude Bellingham, who has enjoyed an extraordinary rise to the fore over the past four years.

Indeed, Bellingham signed for Carlo Ancelotti's all-conquering side last summer in a deal which could rise to £115m, with his recent outing against former outfit Borussia Dortmund capping an almighty debut campaign with the Champions League trophy, having already triumphed in La Liga.

Jude Bellingham: Career Stats by Season Season Club Games Goals Assists 23/24 Real Madrid 42 23 13 22/23 Borussia Dortmund 42 14 7 21/22 Borussia Dortmund 44 6 14 20/21 Borussia Dortmund 46 4 4 19/20 Birmingham City 44 4 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's a remarkable player vis-a-vis his goalscoring instinct and sharp creative edge, but Bellingham's all-round skill set is what differentiates him from the droves of talented youngsters.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, the 6 foot 1 Bellingham demonstrated his ball-playing expertise by completing a 90% pass success rate in La Liga, averaging 1.7 key passes and 73 touches per game, in the thick of the action and highly effective while at it.

Moreover, he's invariably seeking to advance the play, chalking up 1.8 dribbles per game from his attack-minded role. Bellingham also made 1.5 tackles, 6.7 successful duels and 4.2 ball recoveries per fixture.

He's combative, creative, crafty and committed. Full of vim and vigour and endowed with supreme athletic qualities. He's also intelligent and one of the very best in one-on-one situations. Which brings us back to Ouedraogo.

How Ouedraogo compares to Bellingham

The Schalke starlet, first and foremost, carries many similar skills to that of Bellingham and this is evidenced through his seasonal metrics, limited though they are, in the German second division, succeeding with 1.8 dribbles per match and 4.3 duels.

Development is not linear, and thus Ouedraogo must not stress. To be honest, one could probably count the players on one hand who have enjoyed a faster start to the summit of the game than Bellingham, such is his precocity.

Nonetheless, those who have observed the 6 foot 3 Ouedraogo in action throughout his fledgling phase know of his potential, lofty and looming. Analyst Ben Mattinson, for example, has even remarked that the teenager is "destined for elite football".

Ouedraogo has already proven himself a natural-born winner too, instrumental in winning the U17 FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2023, starting in the quarter-final, semi-final (scoring against Poland) and final, where he helped his side triumph on penalties over France.

Slot must be licking his lips at the possibility of landing such an exciting young player, who would add to a talented Liverpool team to provide depth and dynamism without finding too heavy a burden placed on his shoulders.

Instead, he can channel his skills over the coming years and serve as the understudy to the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott.

But in a few years, Ouedraogo may well be performing at the top of the European game; he has the talent to do so. Slot and FSG must ensure he is plying his trade at Anfield.