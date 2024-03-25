Liverpool might have an intense period of football forthcoming but FSG's new CEO of Football Michael Edwards and Anfield's fresh sporting director Richard Hughes are already mapping out plans for the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the campaign but the gears are starting to whir behind the scenes and supporters can expect a whirlwind of activity over the coming months, both in the dugout and concerning the squad on the field.

It's expected that strengthening central defence will take precedence at Liverpool, but that's not to say that the Reds won't target improvements in other areas, with the midfield possibly receiving another thrilling addition.

Liverpool's summer transfer targets

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are both out of contract at the end of the campaign and while the backline will indeed have its attention, Edwards appears keen to make one more move in the centre of the park.

As such, reports that Liverpool are Juventus' biggest rival in the race to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners might hold some weight, with Corriere dello Sport - via Sport Witness - stating that 'concrete interest' is held, albeit stressing that the OId Lady are the favourites.

Atalanta want €60m (£52m) for the Netherlands international and given the brilliance of his performances across the past few years, there's confidence that he would make a big impact at Liverpool.

Why Liverpool are interested in Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are second-placed in the Premier League heading into the final stretch and are behind table-toppers Arsenal only on goal difference. The squad has been restored after sweeping changes to the midfield last season - why is Koopmeiners needed?

Well, as mentioned above, 32-year-old Thiago is poised for the exit after injuries have limited him to just five minutes of action this season, while the injury issues of recent months suggest that the Reds might wish to take action and install a final layer of strength and security in the engine room.

Klopp is leaving in two months, and with him a high-octane, distinctive brand of football, but that's not to say that his successor will not require many of the qualities that have allowed Liverpool's players to thrive, and Koopmeiners' multi-functionality would dovetail right into the system.

Koopmeiners has principally been used in an attacking midfield role this term, though he has also made an impression in central midfield, as the anchorman and even out on the right wing on one occasion, denoting his elite versatility and dynamism.

As per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for progressive carries and the top 8% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

Moreover, he has been hailed for his "complete" skill set by Dutch legend Ruud Krol, boasting an impressive return of 12 goals and four assists from 32 matches in all competitions across the current campaign.

But while his goalscoring extravaganzas are the most attractive facet of his arsenal, the £32k-per-week ace is more than just a threat in the final third, completing 82% of his passes in Serie A, as per Sofascore, while averaging 1.9 key passes, 1.3 tackles and 4.7 ball recoveries per match.

Teun Koopmeiners: Similar Midfielders # Player Club 1. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 3. James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 4. Lucas Paqueta West Ham United 5. Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Sourced via Football Transfers

Considering his likeness to Real Madrid maestro Jude Bellingham, whom Liverpool were fervent admirers of before his £115m transfer to the Spanish capital in June 2023, it might well be worth playing to Atalanta's £52m tune and welcoming him to the fold.

Bellingham, aged 20, has plundered 20 goals and nine assists from only 31 matches for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit so far, with his deadly movement and effortless awareness rubberstamping his tag as one of the world's most prodigious talents, if not the prodigious rising star.

Of course, he's not just a goalscorer and has completed 89% of his passes in La Liga, as per Sofascore, averaging 1.7 key passes, 1.4 tackles, 4.5 ball recoveries and 7.1 successful duels per game. It is this that truly defines him as a limitless talent.

Liverpool would do well to sign a player of similar style, and given that the Anfield side have clearly done their homework on this profile, it might just be a venture worth making.

Should he sign, Koopmeiners might even find that he forges a fine partnership with Wataru Endo, keeping the Japan international in the starting XI heading into the new era at the club.

Why Teun Koopmeiners is perfect for Wataru Endo

Moises Caicedo. Romeo Lavia. There was a point in Liverpool's summer transfer window where signing one of these exciting Premier League midfielders - or perhaps, in a dreamy world - both. As it was, both wound up at Chelsea and Klopp and Co were forced to think outside the box.

They are quite good at that, though, and so the surprise £16m signing of Endo from Stuttgart has proved to be a bona fide success, with The Athletic's James Pearce exclaiming "what a signing he's been" following the 31-year-old's monstrous performance in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Industrious and dogged, Endo has chalked up 33 displays for Liverpool so far and has completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League, keeping it simple and allowing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to flourish.

He also ranks among the top 18% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 8% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref, highlighting his command in the centre and added dimension in aiding Liverpool's offensive surges.

Given Koopmeiners' tendency to push forward and seek goals, also an effective playmaker, the Dutchman could find the perfect partner in Endo, who has already demonstrated his efficiency behind Liverpool's existing options, all boasting similarities in creativity to the Atalanta man.

Of course, Liverpool will meet Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals next month in what might stand as an audition for Koopmeiners. Should he impress, rumours might see something of an acceleration in the months to come.