Members of Liverpool's first-team squad will filter back into Kirkby on Friday onwards, with the U21s and teenagers already back and under Arne Slot's watchful eye.

Make no mistake, though, Liverpool's prominent members will not be returning for the foreseeable, with many competing on international duty and others currently enjoying their holidays - like Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai, who were knocked out of Euro 2024 over a week ago.

A central defender, defensive midfielder and wider forward are all positions that have been discussed ahead of possible summer spending, though FSG will only make their move if the right opportunity materialises.

Regarding the base of the midfield, the right chance might just have come along...

Liverpool transfer news

According to Spanish publication Sport, Liverpool are considered the favourites in the Premier League in the race to sign Bayern Munich sensation Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract in Bavaria in one year.

The 29-year-old is currently starring for host nation Germany at the Euros but noise from the Allianz Arena suggests that fresh terms will not be agreed and he will be sold this summer, with Bayern considering a nominal sale of just €30m (£25m).

Hansi Flick's Barcelona have a vested interest and so too do a host of top English outfits, so Liverpool will need to move quickly if their intrigue is indeed serious.

What Joshua Kimmich would bring to Liverpool

Last summer, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold to the Saudi Pro League after dismal, regressive campaigns. Jurgen Klopp needed to bolster with a top-class new no. 6 and after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, settled for the shrewd £16m signing of Wataru Endo.

Endo, aged 31, has been an interesting addition to the Anfield clutch but is not the long-term solution to the holding midfield conundrum at Liverpool. Industrious and tenacious, yes, but also limited technically and not the crispest in defensive challenges - winning just 41% of his ground duels in the Premier League last season.

Kimmich, while no longer a new kid on the block, would bring an elite range of passing and a sharp defensive skill set that truly could leave him in a promising position for illustrious success on English shores, a metronomic force to serve Slot's possession and progression-centric system.

Joshua Kimmich vs Wataru Endo (23/24) Stats Kimmich Endo Matches played 28 29 Matches started 27 20 Goals 1 1 Assists 6 0 Pass completion 91% 88% Touches per game 90.3 54.4 Tackles per game 1.6 1.7 Key passes per game 2.6 0.6 Recoveries per game 5.0 3.7 Dribbles per game 0.4 (45%) 0.3 (67%) Ground duels won per game 2.8 (60%) 2.9 (41%) All stats via Sofascore

He's quite clearly a cut above Endo, so cultured, so combative, so creative. Signing Kimmich would go against Liverpool's principles of targetting young, malleable talents, but exceptions can be made, right? Like when Liverpool signed distinguished midfielder Thiago Alcantara from... Bayern Munich, for £20m, seizing upon a unique opportunity.

Kimmich, unlike his former Bavarian teammate, is not so prone to extended layoffs, missing 17 matches due to injury over the past four campaigns, or 4.25 per season.

A player of myriad qualities, Kimmich ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 3% for progressive passes and the top 18% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

His immense stretches of ground covered on a game-by-game basis have facilitated his rise to one of the leading European players of his position, with Julian Nagelsmann among those to have gushed over his "world-class" ability.

Such is his prowess, he could be the final piece of the puzzle at Liverpool, the missing link to ensure Slot's success. He could be Liverpool's own Declan Rice, or, even better, Liverpool's very own Rodri.

Arne Slot's very own Rodri

Rodri. Where to begin? Perhaps, aptly, from the end. Last time the Manchester City machine graced a football field, he starred as Spain overcame the valiant efforts of Georgia to advance, with a continent in awe, to the quarter-finals of the Euros, setting up a tie with Kimmich's Germany, ironically.

Unmatched spatial awareness, anticipation and technical quality place the pillars that make up Rodri's standing as one of the finest players in world football. Indeed, the 27-year-old has been described as "the best midfield player, currently, in the world by far" by Pep Guardiola.

He is so influential, completing 91% of his passes as Man City won their fourth successive Premier League title last season, averaging 1.5 key passes, 2.1 tackles and 6.9 recoveries per outing and winning 59% of his contested duels.

Moreover, the Spain star scored nine goals and supplied 14 assists across all competitions last season, showcasing his ability to stretch his influence beyond the expectations and even hopes of the world's finest 'defensive' midfielders.

His staggering ability to call upon every facet of the midfield game - and more - to a superlative degree is what differentiates him from the rest of Europe's high-class midfielders, but Kimmich could take a claim for bearing such talent.

Kimmich, as mentioned above, is a midfielder of far-reaching quality, and there is every chance that he would lift Slot's Liverpool to another level upon signing this summer, proving to be the catalyst to turbo-power and raise the bar to match that of the country's imperious champions.

For just £25m, it would simply be an offence to refrain from at least making an advance...