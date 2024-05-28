The Arne Slot era is not yet underway at Anfield but Liverpool are already preparing to make some impactful moves in the transfer market this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's shocking news that he would step down at the end of the 2023/24 campaign rocked the boat but FSG's judicious planning has seen Michael Edwards reinstated as CEO of Football Operations and Richard Hughes welcomed from Bournemouth as Liverpool's new sporting director.

Transfer strategy has gone somewhat awry in recent years and fans will now hope to see some excellent additions made to bind the forthcoming chapter and ensure that the facets come together, so that the Redsl keep fighting at the top.

Liverpool leading race for talented target

According to Tuttosport newspaper - via Football Italia - Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus, though face competition from Antonio Conte's Napoli for the versatile forward.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in recent weeks, believed to be willing to pay in excess of £50m to land the Italy international.

Chiesa - who can play across the frontline - is out of contract in 12 months and given the Old Lady's financial concerns, cashing in might be the best course of action. Liverpool would love to take advantage of such a situation.

Federico Chiesa's season in numbers

Chiesa, aged 25, has been blighted by damaging injuries over the past several years but after returning to form at the end of the 2022/23 season, he has enjoyed a comparatively unaffected year, missing four matches through December and January but ending with a Coppa Italia trophy and ten goals and three assists from 29 starting appearances.

Typically playing off the shadow of the centre-forward, Chiesa is mobile and multi-faceted, usually lingering closer to the left side of the pitch before weaving inward to wreak havoc, indeed creating 12 big chances in Serie A and averaging 1.6 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per outing, as per Sofascore.

The 26-year-old's ability to find success from a plethora of angles, merging an innate eye for goal with sharp playmaking qualities and true positional flexibility, suggests that he has all that is needed to succeed at Liverpool, potentially boasting the perfect skill set for Darwin Nunez.

Imagine Federico Chiesa & Darwin Nunez

Retired Italian footballer Alessandro Pierini once said of Chiesa: "He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player."

And, truly, the Italy international's biggest detractor is his own body, with injuries limiting him to just 17 Serie A starts across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 league seasons, but he's now demonstrated something of an athletic resurgence and could make a real difference for Liverpool under Slot.

Nunez is Liverpool's club-record signing at £85m - including potential add-ons - and while he has proven himself influential and electric, his errant shooting has left plenty to be desired.

Darwin Nunez: PL Stats Comparison Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 29 36 Matches started 19 22 Goals 9 11 Assists 3 8 Big chances missed 20 27 Pass completion 67% 72% Big chances created 11 11 Key passes per game 1.0 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.6 (49%) 0.4 (43%) Duels won per game 2.8 (38%) 2.4 (38%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, the Uruguayan has been more effective with his creativity in his second Premier League campaign but has still failed to bring it all together, missing an almighty catalogue of chances.

But with Chiesa playing off him, that might just change. As per FBref, the £153k-per-week Juve star ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 14% for progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 16% for successful take-ons per 90.

His natural aptitude in progression has found a new focal point in creating chances with frightening regularity - a product of the positions he is finding himself in - and so Nunez would have a partner, playing off him, who could serve him chances on a silver platter. If that won't work - what will?

Azzurri legend Giorgio Chiellini has said in the past that Chiesa is "unstoppable" when at his best, and while there might be concerns over signing an injury-prone attacker, Liverpool have a superabundance of options to ensure that the Italian is managed carefully.

With such a dynamic and creative approach, he might just be the perfect player to charge Nunez and ensure that Liverpool maintain that fright factor despite waving goodbye to an icon in Klopp.