Liverpool have entered discussions to bring a promising youngster back to Anfield alongside Nathaniel Phillips, according to an update from a reliable reporter.

Phillips could be recalled from Celtic

Over the summer, Phillips joined Celtic on loan until January, but rather than extending his stay until the end of the season, The Mirror have reported that FSG and Jurgen Klopp are considering recalling him for one reason in particular. The Reds have recently confirmed that Joel Matip has undergone successful surgery on his ACL injury, but with no return date being set for the defender, the manager might want to keep hold of the former centre-back to provide cover in the Premier League.

Another player who left the club on a temporary basis during the previous window was Fabio Carvalho, with the attacking midfielder linking up with RB Leipzig until the conclusion of the campaign in order to try and increase his experience and game time.

Carvalho's Recent Transfer History (Transfermarkt) Date Left Joined July 1, 2023 Liverpool RB Leipzig July 1, 2022 Fulham Liverpool July 1, 2021 Fulham U21s Fulham

The Portuguese, however, has received the opposite having made just one start since completing his switch to the Bundesliga (WhoScored - Carvalho statistics), and due to being unhappy with how his spell is going, the 21-year-old could also now return to Anfield.

Liverpool in negotiations over Carvalho

Taking to X on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig about terminating Carvalho’s loan, although it’s claimed that the hierarchy are yet to decide whether to keep him in the building or send him back out on the road for the second half of the season. He wrote:

“EXCL: Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig to bring Fabio Carvalho back in January due to insufficient game time. Carvalho could start in UCL tonight but he only played 257 total minutes so far — LFC not happy with this loan. Decision on next steps to be made soon.”

Klopp has a real "jewel" on his hands

Since the start of his career from youth level, Carvalho has clocked up 75 involvements, 48 goals and 27 assists, in 161 appearances, showing the positive impact he can have in the final third, so while he might not be a regular starter, Liverpool could be making a wise decision to bring him back in January (Transfermarkt - Carvalho statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, Torres Vedras’ native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and four roles in the midfield, so he has the ability to provide cover in several areas outside of his own.

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Carvalho is an up-and-coming “jewel”, and it could be a complete waste of time if he was sent out on loan again only to be a fringe player, which is why chiefs need to consider giving him more of a chance to prove what he’s capable of on Merseyside.