Whilst there are few certainties on Merseyside after this season, Liverpool fans will be happy to see one of its star players look set to commit their future to the club.

Liverpool braced for big changes this summer

As the looming departure of Jürgen Klopp finally settles in for Reds' fans, the club look ready for their biggest transition since the German took over in 2015. With the Anfield outfit still competing in four competitions both domestically and on the continent, FSG will have to juggle immediate success on the pitch with ensuring an equally as bright future.

The search for a successor in the dugout has seen Liverpool make not-so-subtle attempts to tempt Xabi Alonso away from the high-flying Bayer Leverkusen. However, the Spaniard has yet to speak out about what his future holds. Turning their attention away from Alonso, FSG have looked towards other names to fill the void left by the German.

FSG have also had to address the lack of a Sporting Director after Jorg Schmadtke departed at the end of the January window, leaving his desk vacant for the remainder of the season. Unsuccessful attempts to beat Manchester United to Dan Ashworth has left the Reds with a lot of work to do off the pitch before the end of the season.

Superstar trio, Vigril Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent-Alexander Arnold are all set to see their contracts expire in the summer of 2025. Whilst the club attempt to offer new deals to these players, the club are confident that at least one of their star players will be staying at the club beyond this summer.

Robertson to stay at Anfield

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool are “confident” that Andrew Robertson will remain at the club for the foreseeable future. Whilst the Scotsman's contract is not set to expire until 2026, Liverpool are eager to tie down the defender with other clubs circling for his signature.

O'Rourke states that German giants Bayern Munich are interested in Robertson if they are to lose Alphonso Davies, who has reportedly agreed a deal in principle and personal terms with Real Madrid.

It was a modest £8million fee that first saw Robertson join the Reds, leaving Hull City after their relegation in 2017. Since arriving at Anfield, the left back has become a fan favourite, making 283 appearances across seven seasons at the club. The Scottish international has enjoyed major success during his time with Liverpool, lifting both the Champions League and Premier League as well as numerous other domestic trophies.

Striking up a partnership with right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, the pair have been famous on Merseyside for their crossing abilities. The duo currently sit joint top for all-time Premier League assists for defenders, a testament to their quality in their respective positions.

With few guarantees going into the post-Klopp era at Anfield, securing the future of Robertson could go a long way in reassuring fans that the success does not stop with the German's departure.