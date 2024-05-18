As Jurgen Klopp's last Liverpool game approaches, so does Joel Matip's after the Reds confirmed that the defender will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

It's fitting in many ways that Matip is leaving on a free deal, given that he is likely to go down as one of the best free agents to have ever signed for Liverpool, particularly in the Premier League era. The defender won every major trophy there is to win in English football with his infamous mazy runs from the backline becoming synonymous with Klopp's Liverpool.

Now, Liverpool must find a replacement for those mazy runs and defensive prowess, which has already seen the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande steal the headlines. The two Sporting CP defenders have both enjoyed excellent campaigns under once Liverpool-linked Ruben Amorim, but it may not be either of them who Liverpool sign to replace Matip.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Antonio Silva in a move that could see the Reds trigger his €100m (£86m) release clause to hijack Manchester United's potential deal. In one move, the Reds could get one over on their rivals and replace Matip with a statement-making arrival from Benfica.

The central defender, who is still just 20 years old, even has the potential to eventually help Liverpool replace Virgil van Dijk in the long-term, whilst alongside the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah. They may not even have to rely on triggering Silva's hefty release clause too, with Benfica reportedly willing to negotiate a cheaper price in desperate need of easing financial concerns this summer.

"Hero" Silva could kill two birds with one stone

At the top of Liverpool's defensive priority list should be to replace Matip, but with replacing Van Dijk not too far down that list, ticking both off at the same time would certainly be ideal. And at such a young age, Silva has the time and potential to do just that. Described as a "hero" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, he certainly has his fans too.

Beating Manchester United to Silva's signature would certainly be an ideal way for Michael Edwards to kick off his first summer back at Anfield, especially if he can negotiate a cheaper price in the type of move he's become famous for over the years.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Antonio Silva Virgil van Dijk Joel Matip Progressive Carries 0.93 0.93 0.92 Progressive Passes 4.60 5.69 3.91 Tackles Won 1.48 0.67 0.69 Interceptions 0.79 1.05 1.03 Ball Recoveries 6.22 4.81 6.67

With that said, Silva will be one to watch when the summer transfer window swings open and Liverpool look to bolster their defence under Arne Slot.