Liverpool are looking to beat a huge British club to the signing of a highly-rated young player hailed as a "machine", according to a new transfer update.

Latest Liverpool news

The Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, making the trip to Southampton looking to stay at least five points clear at the top of the table. It has been a wonderful start to life at Anfield for Arne Slot, and it is now a case of kicking on further, starting with a win against the bottom-placed team in the division.

There are injury problems for Liverpool to contend with ahead of the game, however, with the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota all out. There is some hope that Harvey Elliott could make the matchday squad, though, having not played since fracturing his foot on England Under-21 duty back in September.

After a quiet summer transfer window, there is hope that more signings will be made in the near future, with January additions not out of the question. Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Anfield, potentially being seen as Mohamed Salah's long-term replacement, should he leave at the end of this season.

With Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future also still up in the air, having not yet signed a contract extension, Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro has been mentioned as a possible successor to him.

Liverpool eyeing move for highly-rated "machine"

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in completing the signing of young Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller.

In fact, the Reds "could blow Celtic out of the water" when it comes to snapping up the 18-year-old, with fellow Scottish Premiership giants Rangers also thought to be keen on acquiring his signature.

Miller wouldn't be joining Liverpool as a key player from the off, given his lack of experience, but he is a huge talent who could prove to be a great long-term addition for the Reds.

The Scot has already made 56 appearances for Motherwell - a hugely impressive tally, given his age - with five goals and seven assists also coming his way in that time. Meanwhile, Tam McManus has lauded him amid Celtic's interest, saying:

"I think they’ve got the money to go in and buy him. Even if they loan him back to Motherwell for a season, I think he’s a fantastic young player. His attitude, everything about him screams quality, and I think if you’re Celtic, you go in and ask how much do you want for him."

Planning for the future is such an important thing at Liverpool, ensuring that there are huge talents lined up for the future, and Miller - who has also been described as a "real midfield machine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - would fall into that category if he made the move to Anfield.

He and compatriot Ben Doak could provide a strong British nucleus there for many more years to come, and his head will surely be turned by a move.