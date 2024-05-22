A new era is officially about to start at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's emotional Anfield farewell, in which he had the Reds faithful singing Arne Slot's name. Now, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could hand the Dutchman the perfect welcome gift.

Liverpool transfer news

It could be a busy few months for Liverpool as they settle into life under Slot and attempt to transition from a chapter full of success and familiarity under Klopp and into the unknown. With Edwards at the helm, however, the transfer headlines have already started, which has seen the likes of Johan Bakayoko linked.

It would be fitting to see a young winger arrive at the beginning of a new era, given that Sadio Mane similarly came in as one of Klopp's first signings, and Bakayoko certainly has similar potential.

That said, Edwards' first focus could yet be to add another midfielder and one that Slot is all too familiar with. According to Fotospor, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Orkun Kokcu from Benfica this summer. The box to box midfielder came through the Feyenoord ranks to play under Slot, before leaving for Portugal last summer.

Now, he could be on the move again and on his way to join his former boss at Anfield. It would be quite the welcome gift for the Dutchman to be reunited with such a player and one who would form quite the partnership with Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park.

When the summer transfer window swings open, Kokcu is certainly one to keep an eye on if Liverpool step up their interest.

Kokcu can form Mac Allister partnership

An all-action midfielder, Mac Allister still needs help pulling the strings for Liverpool and if he is to play an even bigger part next season then a player of Kokcu's player would be a vital addition. The fact that the 23-year-old has previously played under Slot as well would be a major bonus and should ease any potential settling in struggles, while his ability to play the six, eight and ten roles adds depth in multiple positions.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Orkun Kokcu Alexis Mac Allister Goals 7 5 Assists 8 5 Progressive Passes 198 209 Ball Recoveries 116 195

Kokcu's output is particularly impressive and something that, together with Mac Allister, would provide the Reds a needed boost if the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz hit a period of struggle in front of goal, as they did at the back end of this season. Previously described as "leader" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, a move would also be coming at the perfect time for the 23-year-old Benfica midfielder.

That said, questions may arrive if another more central midfielder is targeted this summer, given that Dominik Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived last summer to join Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in those roles ahead of Wataru Endo. Slot would suddenly be handed an instant selection headache.