Liverpool are believed to be weighing up the idea of selling a "world-class" player at the end of this season alongside Luis Diaz, according to a big new claim.

Diaz linked with Liverpool exit

Arne Slot is blessed with a plethora of elite attacking options in his squad, not least Mohamed Salah, who is arguably the best footballer in the world on current form, looking like becoming the first-ever player to win the PFA Player of the Year award on three occasions.

The Dutchman also has Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to call upon, however, allowing Liverpool so much firepower and playing a big role in them topping the Premier League and winning the 36-team Champions League group.

That said, a fresh report has said that the Reds could decide to move Diaz on once the current season reaches its conclusion, having started to frustrate Slot.

The Colombian has enjoyed a good season overall, scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen and adjusting well to a new central role, but it could be that Liverpool's head coach doesn't see him as the solution in that position, wanting to bring in an out-and-out centre forward this summer instead.

Liverpool could sell "world-class" player

According to that same update from Anfield Watch, Liverpool could also look to sell Jota in the summer, with potential huge changes to the attack being made.

The report says that there is "doubt" over the Portuguese's future at Anfield, with injuries continuing to keep him out of the side too often. He is "another" who is thought to be "frustrating" Slot. It's worth noting that Nunez could also be moved on, ahead of potential major attacking surgery.

If Jota was available every week, the situation would likely be very different, considering the match-winning quality he possesses, with Jurgen Klopp once saying of him:

"We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively. Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker. Mentality mixed with quality is the reason we signed him. Of course he scored two goals, he is incredibly important to us, so it is that mix of his skills that is really exciting. He is in good shape as well and long may it continue."

Jota's inability to stay fit for large periods is now a big issue, however, and at 28 years of age, it is hard to see his injury-prone nature changing now, especially considering how much he puts his body on the line during games, showing great bravery.

The Portugal international's contract expires in 2027, too, so this summer may act as one of the last chances for Liverpool to earn excellent money for him, so there could be a sense in moving him on. Selling him, Diaz and Nunez all at once would be a bold approach, though.