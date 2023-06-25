It was a disappointing season for Liverpool last year, and part of the reason for that was the lack of goals in the team, something Luis Diaz needs to work on in particular, claims RedMenTV presenter Paul Machin.

Liverpool - What's the latest on Luis Diaz?

Liverpool's £55k-per-week winger had a season to forget last term, more so than a number of his teammates, due to a combination of poor goal-scoring form and serious time on the sideline due to injury.

The Barrancas-born star had a decent start to the campaign, playing in all the team's opening eight fixtures, scoring three goals and assisting another two, but it all came apart at the Emirates.

During the game against Arsenal, Diaz went down in the 42nd minute following a knee injury.

After needing surgery, he would miss the next 21 games, not featuring again until April 17th against Leeds United.

His last nine appearances in the season only returned a single goal. However, it is worth noting he didn't play a full 90 once in those games.

What does Paul Machin think about Luis Diaz's lack of goals?

Machin was quick to stress his and the fans' love of the ex-Porto star for his exciting, attacking style of play but emphasised that he needs to add more goals to his game to kick on from here,

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I adore him. I think Liverpool fans absolutely adore him. He's one of the most electrifying players that I've seen at Anfield. 'It's can he score enough goals?' That's a big part, and that's the thing.

"I think stylistically a lot of the bits and pieces that he does are unique to Liverpool's squad, they are quite Mane-esque. He takes men on, he drives past people, he opens up space for others, things that Jota doesn't have, but Diogo Jota scores, lots and lots of goals, and presses brilliantly and wants to be in the 18 yard box. I think that's something that needs to be trained into Diaz."

How good is Luis Diaz?

People might look at his lack of goals over the previous campaign and conclude that he just isn't that good. Those people could, however, be incorrect.

As Machin points out, there is much more to the Colombian than just his goal-scoring. According to WhoScored, in his 11 starts in the league last season, he averaged a respectable match rating of 6.97 and, in his three Champions League appearances, managed a seriously impressive average of 7.23.

The underlying numbers help to show just how good of a player he really is as well.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the tricky winger is in the top 6% for touches in the opposition box, the top 11% for progressive passes received and aerial duals won, the top 12% for pass completion and successful take-ons, and the top 16% for non-penalty goals, all per 90.

Diaz is clearly extremely talented, and his manager Jurgen Klopp certainly seems to agree, saying:

"He's so football smart, moving in the right areas, naturally defending from his position, goal threat, speed, cheeky. Very, very special player, I have to say."

With an injury-free run in the team next year, Diaz might rediscover his goal-scoring form again.