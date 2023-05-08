Liverpool have taken a big step towards signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after holding late night talks, according to a newspaper report over the weekend.

The Reds are not wasting time in their search for new talent and could make the Argentinian their first signing of the summer when the window opens.

Jurgen Klopp has historically worked hard to ensure signings join the club before pre-season whenever possible.

Have Liverpool agreed on terms with Brighton for Mac Allister?

According to Tuttomercatoweb, via Sport Witness, Liverpool "already have an agreement" in place with Brighton over a £60m deal. The newspaper claims that Liverpool held late night talks during the weekend in an attempt to thrash out the terms Mac Allister wants included in his contract with the Merseyside club.

Reportedly, negotiations ended "late at night" in order to "balance the salary" as well as to persuade Mac Allister that moving to Anfield is his best move. This is in spite of the fact that Liverpool are likely to not have Champions League football next season, barring a massive slipup from Manchester United or Newcastle United.

Mac Allister, who has become the Seagulls' star man this season, has been offered a five-year contract until 2028 worth around €5m (£4.3m) plus bonuses. Liverpool's late night negotiations brought the club and player "much closer" to a middle ground.

Should Mac Allister choose Liverpool as his next club?

Even without European football, Liverpool have plenty to offer. For a start, Klopp is a manager that many players want to play for due to his track record of getting the most out of his players.

At 24, Mac Allister isn't under huge pressure to start playing in the Champions League. More importantly, he needs to decide on who gives him the best chance of maximising his potential in the next five years.

United may be slightly further ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League right now but Anfield may still hold more promise over the next few years than Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is still a relatively untested manager on the elite end of the game while Klopp is tried and tested.

Liverpool are, however, in need of major investment and if they don't recruit as well as they have since Klopp joined, the Reds' fortunes may follow this season's trend as opposed to reverting to the levels displayed last season when they almost won the quadruple.