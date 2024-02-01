After Arsenal and Manchester City won in this Premier League game week Liverpool sent a strong message to their title rivals that they are not going to give up lightly.

They demolished Chelsea 4-1, not without some fortuitous VAR luck, to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

It was a classy display from Liverpool but a remarkable one too. Darwin Nunez somehow managed to hit the woodwork four times, one of which saw him miss a first-half penalty after Benoit Badiashile had tripped Diogo Jota.

Nunez somehow failed to get on the scoresheet but Jota had better luck, firing the opener home before goals from Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz finished off proceedings.

While the Red's Uruguayan centre-forward will attract headlines for his record-breaking performance, it was Bradley who deserves most of the plaudits.

Conor Bradley's performance in numbers

Before this season young Bradley had only made four first-team appearances for Liverpool. He was one of the Kirkby youngsters to benefit from a loan spell, however, featuring on 53 occasions for Bolton Wanderers.

The full-back clearly learnt a lot during his spell in Lancashire and with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured in recent weeks has taken a rare opportunity to shine in the senior set up.

Fielded at right-back it's looking all the more possible that the outgoing Jurgen Klopp may well have spawned an Alexander-Arnold regen. We know, right? Crazy stuff.

It was off the bench in the final 15 minutes of their FA Cup clash with Arsenal at the beginning of January that was first began to see what a talented young boy Bradley was. He marshalled Gabriel Martinelli exceptionally well with Liverpool going on to keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Since then the academy graduate has gone from strength to strength, supplying two assists in the win over Norwich last weekend. However, he saved the best performance of his career to date for Chelsea on Wednesday evening with particular praise bestowed upon the right-back by Liverpool writer Joel Rabinowitz.

But why was that the case? Well, Bradley registered two assists and even scored during what was one of the most complete displays you'll see by a defender all season.

He was granted the freedom of Anfield on too regular a basis by Chelsea, supplying Jota's opener and then galivanting forward to crack home their second of the night, bursting into the area before finding the far corner. His work wasn't done there, supplying Szoboszlai for Liverpool's third of the night.

It seems that for a long time the Reds have been searching for a true excuse to begin fielding Alexander-Arnold in midfield but the emergence of Bradley could finally give them the license to do just that, knowing full well they won't now lose anything down the right-hand side.

The young sensation certainly deserves plenty of praise for his performance but another man to stand out was summer signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Alexis Mac Allister's performance in numbers

Going toe to toe with Moises Caicedo on Wednesday night, this was a battle of the former Brighton midfielders.

Caicedo may well have signed for the Blues in the summer for a staggering £115m but it was Mac Allister, a £35m acquisition who looked the more complete player.

Mac Allister vs Caicedo last night Mac Allister Stat Caicedo 90 Minutes played 66 95 Touches 46 91% Pass success 92% 1 Key passes 0 3 Shots 0 1 Dribbles 0 11/17 Duels won 3/6 8 Tackles 0 Stats via Sofascore.

The only thing he did wrong all night was to hand Nunez the penalty in the opening period but that aside it was a flawless performance from the World Cup winner.

Handed an 8/10 match rating by Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, the midfielder was simply unstoppable in the middle of the park, winning a whopping 11 duels which included eight tackles and proving successful with 91% of his passes.

Doyle said of the Argentine's display: "Helped Liverpool dominate the midfield before break and keep Chelsea pressed back. Excellent distribution and defensively plugged gaps."

Having been forced to play a deeper role than he may have liked since signing from the Seagulls, it initially looked like it restricted Mac Allister significantly. However, this was fine evidence that he is now settling into his work just fine. It was also a glowing example of why Liverpool were so desperate to overhaul their midfield a few months ago too.