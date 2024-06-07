Looking to hand Arne Slot his first signing at the club, Liverpool have reportedly tabled their first offer to sign a star player that Anfield became familiar with last season.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have the task of putting the finishing touches on Liverpool 2.0 this summer, with the guidance of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes bound to help that in the coming months. It is also down to Slot to pick up where Jurgen Klopp left off after the German guided his Liverpool side into the Premier League's top three whilst picking up the Carabao Cup in an emotional farewell.

What became apparent in Klopp's final summer was the importance of rebuilding Liverpool's midfield. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived to replace Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and others in what proved to be a much-needed refresh.

That refresh still showed signs of weaknesses last season that Edwards and Slot must now work to solve, however, making another addition. And there may be no better addition than a player who's already shone at Anfield.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool have tabled a €45m (£38m) offer to sign Ederson from Atalanta this summer. The Reds are joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United in their interest, but it is those in Merseyside who have reportedly made their first offer.

The defensive midfielder got his first taste of victory in his Anfield audition last season of course, as Atalanta swept Liverpool aside 3-0 in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on their way to winning the competition in its entirety.

It was in that game that the Brazilian proved his defensive ability in a dominant performance against South American counterpart Mac Allister. By the end of the game, as per SofaScore, he had helped force the Liverpool man to lose possession 15 times compared to his seven, whilst winning half of his own ground duels and limiting the Argentine to just 76 touches in a statement-making display.

"Strong" Ederson can unleash Mac Allister

Whilst Mac Allister was hardly given room to breathe against Atalanta, Ederson's Liverpool arrival could unleash the World Cup winner in such games. The Brazilian can do the job that Endo has filled in to complete well, but for years to come, hand the Reds a permanent solution. An added bonus too, is the fact that Ederson also has plenty of quality in the final third.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ederson Alexis Mac Allister Goals 6 5 Assists 1 5 Tackles Won 49 55 Ball Recoveries 188 195

With two all-rounders at the heart of Slot's side, Liverpool should be ready to step into a new era in search of more silverware this summer if they complete their supposed move for Ederson, of course.

Tim Vickery is among those to have handed the midfielder plenty of praise in the past, describing him as a "strong and well-built central midfielder" when speaking to Sky Sports.

Only time will tell whether Atalanta accept Liverpool's reported offer, but everything is pointing towards a player capable of kicking off the Slot era with a bang this summer.